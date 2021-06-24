RSBA hosts V Corps colonel
Col. Rory Crooks, the Fifth Corps Chief of Staff, last week addressed the June general membership meeting of the Radcliff Small Business Alliance. Crooks reported the V Corps had just completed a major training exercise to assess the status of their training and preparation for war-time missions as part of the first year-long phase of unit formation. He explained the challenges of standing up a unit requiring the development of all of the processes, procedures, and standard operating procedures of an effective three-star command unit.www.thenewsenterprise.com