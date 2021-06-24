Horoscopes

Your sign's 2021 horoscope predictions have in store for you or check out the Aquarius personality profile. Welcome to July, darling Aquarius! Last month, lover planet Venus entered your 7th House of Partnership, bestowing your love life with joy from the universe. Life is good, and July is filled with oodles of fun. Just don't get off to a rocky start by picking fights! When warrior planet Mars, currently in Leo, squares (an unfavorable astrological aspect) your ruling planet, Uranus (currently in Taurus) on Saturday, July 3, you may be a little more on edge than normal. Usually, you're the most aloof sign of the zodiac, but this transit may leave you on edge, and tempted to pick fights with your friends, lovers, or coworkers. Remember that you're happiest when things are peaceful. Self-soothe with self-care and be extra nice to yourself around this date.