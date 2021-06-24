Horoscopes

Cancel
Moon Alert: After 9:15 a.m. EDT today (6:15 a.m. PDT), there are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The Full Moon in Capricorn peaks at 2:40 p.m. EDT (11:40 a.m. PDT). Happy birthday for Thursday, June 24, 2021!

Instructions for Venus in Leo

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You'll form your life around what's important to you. A few hours here and there will turn into substantial blocks of time, and then a commitment, and then, before you know it, the endeavor is your lifestyle. TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Breath is wasted in trying...
What July's Aquarius Horoscope Predictions Mean for You

Your sign's 2021 horoscope predictions have in store for you or check out the Aquarius personality profile. Welcome to July, darling Aquarius! Last month, lover planet Venus entered your 7th House of Partnership, bestowing your love life with joy from the universe. Life is good, and July is filled with oodles of fun. Just don't get off to a rocky start by picking fights! When warrior planet Mars, currently in Leo, squares (an unfavorable astrological aspect) your ruling planet, Uranus (currently in Taurus) on Saturday, July 3, you may be a little more on edge than normal. Usually, you're the most aloof sign of the zodiac, but this transit may leave you on edge, and tempted to pick fights with your friends, lovers, or coworkers. Remember that you're happiest when things are peaceful. Self-soothe with self-care and be extra nice to yourself around this date.
Virgo: Make a change that benefits you

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Kellie Pickler, 35; John Cusack, 55; Kathy Bates, 73; Mel Brooks, 95. Happy Birthday: Keep the ball rolling. Don’t let uncertainty based on what others do take over. Think and do for yourself, and success will follow. Be inventive and take an unusual path if it will help you learn something new and exciting. Let your emotions and your heart take the lead, and you won’t be disappointed in the outcome. Trust in yourself. Your numbers are 6, 17, 23, 29, 31, 34, 49.
Your Weekly Horoscope Predicts Sparks Of Passion & Drama

Welcome to a new month, lover! Your weekly horoscope for June 7-13 2021 is here. While the beginning of the week is relatively uneventful (other than a retrograde Mercury), the second half brings opportunities and drama, starting with the Gemini solar eclipse on Thursday. This is a great day to try something new but keep your expectations low. Doing too much could lead to problems.
Aries, Your July Horoscope Will Jump-Start Your Intuition

As your Aries July 2021 horoscope begins, you may feel somewhat creatively and artistically stalled. On July 1, Mars—your ruling planet—will oppose Saturn, which may lead to unexpected setbacks no matter how hard you try to push through. This is a test of your patience, Aries! Remember: The most beautiful things come to those who wait.
Scorpio, Your July Horoscope Focuses On Exciting New Opportunities

You may find that certain aspects of your personal life are holding you back from your commitment to your career as your Scorpio July 2021 horoscope begins. As Mars—your ruling planet—forms an opposition with Saturn on July 1, how you treat yourself in private will reveal deeper truths about the way you see yourself in public. Remember—the two are always connected.
Taurus, Your July Horoscope Predicts A Sultry & Sexy Summer

You may feel somewhat off-kilter as your Taurus July 2021 horoscope begins, especially when it comes to your professional concerns. After all, on July 6, Venus—your ruling planet—will oppose Saturn, which may make it harder to balance your personal life with your career. Don’t let external pressure from others put you in a difficult spot, Taurus!
What Summer 2021 Has In Store For You, According To Your Horoscope

After a year of lockdowns and restrictions, life is finally starting to feel back to normal this summer. Jupiter is sailing through Pisces until the end of July, enhancing feelings of optimism, freedom, travel, and being able to confidently plan for the future again. The sun will also be moving through Cancer, Leo and then Virgo, which will shift your priorities each month, depending on your star sign.
Horoscopes: Your horoscope for next week from astrologer Russell Grant

Aries (March 21/April 20) Give some thought to a financial problem that isn’t going to go away. All financial doors will seem to be securely locked. If on the other hand a friend promised to pay back a loan by the end of the week, there is no harm in reminding them of how much they owe you.
Horoscope for June 29, 2021: Happy birthday Lily Rabe; Aquarius, hesitation prevents forward motion

BIRTHDAY STAR: Actor Lily Rabe was born in New York City on this day in 1982. This birthday star has been one of the main players on “American Horror Story” since 2011. She also portrayed Emma Hall on the recently released miniseries “Tell Me Your Secrets” and has appeared on episodes of “Legion,” “The Whispers” and “The Good Wife.” Rabe earned a 2011 Tony award nomination for her performance in the Broadway production of “The Merchant of Venice.”
Horoscope for June 28, 2021: Aries, it’s a good day to meet new people; Capricorn, watch your step

BIRTHDAY STAR: Actor Gil Bellows was born in Vancouver, British Columbia, on this day in 1967. This birthday star portrayed Lawrence Lacroix on the series “Patriot” and Gabe Caldwell on “Eyewitness.” He has also appeared on episodes of “American Gods,” “The Twilight Zone” and “Suits.” On the big screen, Bellows’ film work includes appearances in “Two Deaths of Henry Baker,” “Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark” and “The Shawshank Redemption.”
Quietly charismatic, you attract attention as an intriguing person, even if you are not looking for it. You are very emotional, and this is a strength, but it does sometimes prevent you from moving forward. While people in your life are usually helpful, you often end up doing things yourself in your own way. You are extremely loving and compassionate, but you have an independent streak that compels you to take the lead.
Horoscopes June 27, 2021: Ed Westwick, a new set of rules and guidelines will help you make the most of each day

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Ed Westwick, 34; Roshawn Franklin, 39; Pascale Bussieres, 53; J.J. Abrams, 55. Happy Birthday: Pay attention, put your possessions and cash in a safe place, and be open to learning something new and exciting. A lifestyle change that suits what’s trending will help you sort through what you can get rid of and what you need in the future. A new set of rules and guidelines will help you make the most of each day. Your numbers are 2, 9, 21, 26, 34, 39, 46.
Salome’s Stars – Week of June 28, 2021

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20) Move forward with your plans, despite discouraging words from those who underestimate the Bovine’s strong will. Your keen instincts will guide you well. GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) A misunderstanding is easily cleared up. Then go ahead and enjoy some fun and games...
The Best Zodiac Sign Based on Vedic Astrology

Each member of the zodiac circle has its own strengths and weaknesses, which makes it unique. However, the title of the best will go to only one: perhaps this is your Zodiac Sign. Certain qualities make us special, and astrologers are ready to confirm this once again. Despite the fact that it is impossible to succeed always and in everything, a person can achieve success in a certain area and deserve the title of the best.
Madhuri Dixit Nene wishes mother on her birthday

New Delhi [India], June 27 (ANI): Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit Nene on Sunday shared an adorable video for her mother on her birthday. The video shared by her was a collection of their lovely moments together. The 'Dil To Pagal Hai' actor took to her Instagram handle and shared the...
I Can Tell The Supernatural Gift You Have Just By Your Zodiac Sign

So, what's your superpower? Truth is, everyone has a magical ability, it's just a matter of channeling it. If you believe in astrology, I can even tell you the supernatural gift you have, according to your zodiac sign. All 12 zodiac signs were blessed with a distinct charm and unique ability by the cosmic heavens — this includes you. When was the last time you channeled your magic? Tap into your zodiac sign’s powers and allow it to set you free.
Here’s What Each Zodiac Sign Can Expect From 2021’s Full Moon In Capricorn

The Full Moon in Capricorn on the 24th will be a very interesting transit for many, since the Moon will be sextile Jupiter in Pisces. It will be a time where we can feel great optimism, but because it is Cancer season, this might be offset by some of the powerful emotions we can feel. Try to find your grounding force and focus while also adapting to the emotional aspects in our lives. This Saturn ruled moon will remind us that feeling accomplished, having a plan and putting in the work can get us to where we want.