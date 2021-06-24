Obituary: David Bussiere

NAPLES – David Bussiere, 51, of Naples, passed away June 20, 2021 at CMMC after a long battle with alcoholism. He was born at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Ohio in 1970, the son of Maurice Bussiere and Micheline (Hamel) Bussiere. After graduating from Lewiston High School, Dave became an apprentice in the Sheet Metal Union, then worked in the kitchen for his sister Michelle both at Pat’s Pizza in Windham and Joker’s in Portland Maine. He also worked as a house painter for Dan Cailler. He later became disabled due to Diabetic Nephropathy which resulted in his inability to work. The years finally caught up to him and he died due to his related health consequences.