Friends are looking for more friends to be there for FMSP

As a Metropolis resident and frequent user of Fort Massac State Park (FMSP), Joan Wientjes knew enough about Friends of Fort Massac (FoFM) that she wanted to become involved. “I was interested. I’m here all the time walking my dog and have always enjoyed talking to the campers and sightseers around the fort about the park,” she said. “I love this park. I’d been involved with the Encampment for over 20 years and love the fact that Metropolis gets so many visitors to our city for such an interesting event. I basically wanted to learn more about the park projects and help promote it for the more visitors. I knew Debbie (Lewis, then-FMSP office coordinator) and asked her about Friends, and she put me in contact with Mike (Korte, its president).”