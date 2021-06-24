Obituary: Russell S. Cummings

OXFORD – Russell S. Cummings, 68, passed away peacefully at home on Monday June 14, 2021. He was born in Norway on August 21, 1952. Those that knew Russ will remember him for his love of racing and all the memorabilia that he displayed for his customers, along with his dedication and love of serving those attending races at Sonny’s Lunch at Oxford Plains Speedway and The Bull Ring Steakhouse, at both of which he served superb food. (Remember the Bull Ring Sauce!) Some may also remember him from M & J’s Lunch at Wilner Wood Products, and the M & J’s Lunch wagon that catered to the many factories in the area. Russ also enjoyed traveling to many races with his wife.