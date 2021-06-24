Member Info for TinCups

View more in
POTUS|Posted byReuters
U.S. troops come under fire in Syria after strikes against Iran-backed militias
WASHINGTON, June 28 (Reuters) - U.S. troops came under rocket fire in Syria on Monday, but escaped injury, in apparent retaliation for weekend U.S. air strikes against Iran-aligned militia in Syria and Iraq. A U.S. military spokesman said U.S. forces had responded to the multiple rockets by firing back at...
Environment|Posted byReuters
Pacific Northwest cities shatter heat records again, life grinds to a halt
PORTLAND, Ore., June 28 (Reuters) - The cities of Portland and Salem in Oregon, and Seattle in Washington set new temperature records on Monday as the Pacific Northwest baked under a heatwave that has shut down much of daily life for residents. In Salem, Oregon's state capitol, temperatures reached 117...
Congress & Courts|Posted byThe Hill
Court dismisses FTC, state antitrust cases against Facebook
A D.C. federal court on Monday dismissed two antitrust separate cases brought against Facebook last year, a major setback for federal and state regulators. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) will have an opportunity to file an amended complaint, but the challenge from a coalition of state attorneys general led by New York's Letitia James (D) has been dismissed entirely.
Congress & Courts|Posted byFox News
Transgender student wins as Supreme Court rebuffs bathroom appeal
The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to take up a major transgender rights case, leaving in place a lower court's ruling that a Virginia public school board acted unlawfully in preventing a transgender student from using a bathroom at his high school that corresponded with his gender identity. The...
Congress & Courts|Posted byThe Hill
McConnell to Schumer, Pelosi: Don't hold bipartisan bill 'hostage'
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Monday demanded that Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) de-link a bipartisan infrastructure deal from a sweeping Democratic-only bill. McConnell’s statement is the first he’s made since President Biden walked back his pledge that he wouldn’t sign...
Surfside, FL|Posted byABC News
Surfside building collapse latest: Death toll rises to 11 amid search for survivors
At least 11 people are dead and 150 others remain unaccounted a 12-story residential building partially collapsed in south Florida's Miami-Dade County last week.
Eugene, OR|Posted byNBC News
Gwen Berry, who turned from flag, says she felt 'set up' by anthem playing at Olympic trials
Hammer thrower Gwen Berry, who turned away from the American flag as the national anthem played as she stood on a podium during the U.S. Olympic track and field trials, said she felt blindsided by the timing of the song. Berry placed third Saturday at the trials in Eugene, Oregon,...
Massachusetts State|Posted byCBS News
Two shot dead in Massachusetts may have been targeted because they were Black, DA says
An Air Force veteran and a retired Massachusetts state trooper who were fatally shot near Boston over the weekend may have been targeted because they were Black, a district attorney said. The victims were identified as retired Massachusetts State Police Trooper Dave Green and Ramona Cooper, a 60-year-old Staff Sgt. in the Air Force.
Business|Posted byNBC News
Juul agrees to $40 million settlement in North Carolina teen marketing lawsuit
Juul Labs has agreed to pay North Carolina $40 million and change its business practices in the state. Regulators and health officials have blamed the company for the surging popularity of e-cigarettes among teens in recent years. In 2019, federal data found that more than one in four high school students had used an e-cigarette in the past 30 days, up from 11.7 percent just two years prior. As of 2020, that number fell to 19.6 percent of high school students amid greater regulatory scrutiny and the coronavirus pandemic.
World|Posted byABC News
State TV: NKoreans heartbroken over Kim's 'emaciated looks'
North Korean state TV has cited an unidentified resident as saying that citizens are heartbroken because of leader Kim Jong Un's “emaciated looks.”