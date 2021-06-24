Member Info for InsiderKnowledge

Trading crypto is kind of like going to the Redneck Rave. It’s crazy-fun for a while, but every now and then you get impaled by a log. After soaring 500% in 2020 and the first half of 2021, Bitcoin has collapsed 50% in two months. It recently suffered the dreaded Death Cross, which technical analysts consider a far worse omen than the Spider Eye, a signal I may or may not have just made up. Either way, it’s bad and suggests the coin could lose half its value again, because reasons. Nothing really makes sense with an asset jumpier than the Blue Holler Offroad Park after sundown.