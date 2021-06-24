Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Currencies

Member Info for InsiderKnowledge

Life Style Extra
 4 days ago

Trading crypto is kind of like going to the Redneck Rave. It’s crazy-fun for a while, but every now and then you get impaled by a log. After soaring 500% in 2020 and the first half of 2021, Bitcoin has collapsed 50% in two months. It recently suffered the dreaded Death Cross, which technical analysts consider a far worse omen than the Spider Eye, a signal I may or may not have just made up. Either way, it’s bad and suggests the coin could lose half its value again, because reasons. Nothing really makes sense with an asset jumpier than the Blue Holler Offroad Park after sundown.

www.lse.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insiderknowledge#Atv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Currencies
News Break
Economy
News Break
Crypto
News Break
Markets
Related
MarketsLife Style Extra

Member Info for Licancabur

The company is McMill International Securities LLC, supposedly headquartered in NYC. I had a similar call a few years ago relating to Whitbread. The downside of being on a share register I guess. Stake building?28 Jun 2021 18:01. I have just had a phone call from someone purporting to represent...
StocksLife Style Extra

Member Info for xdannyboy

Nice to see a positive update and ‘Olive’ sounds like it has huge potential… 90,000 tons of copper @USD9,400 = £600m+. Not bad for a company with a current MC of £11.85m IMO. RE: 202109 Jun 2021 13:53. Appreciate that the cash position may have changed by £1m but that’s...
MarketsLife Style Extra

Member Info for foolsgold07

Yes the app failed today on a number of rns updates...always worth having a few apps as back up... I always have the main london stock exchange..as the fall back... The funding requirements have been known for some time..the key is that working capital is covered which it is...this is a very small mcap (8)m vs future valuations..very strong chance that future funding is partially covered by jv with even a buyout a possibility.
MarketsLife Style Extra

Member Info for Jimmybob

As an example look at Hur closing price and delayed trades. Was roughly 30% up at close but delayed trades falsely indicate on google at least that it finished down on the day. JB.
ChinaLife Style Extra

Member Info for Chrysalis1

Share your concerns there Goldfinches. I must admit I raised an eyebrow whilst watching the Proactive interview and GB mentioned that the delay in the signing of the China resources J/V was due to the J/V having to be modified into an 'alternative mechanism that suits all" ..... whatever that means !?!?!?!?
MarketsLife Style Extra

Member Info for Magnet30

So what, these should be selling LFDs now, he sat on tv early last year saying it worked, over a year later still not sold one, this share price should be towards £10 not floundering under £2, they should be shouting from the rooftops about this, if your happy then I refer you to pigs in sh$t.
MarketsLife Style Extra

Member Info for FlareBoom

"Get ready for the “ i topped up tuesday at 17.5 p for a million shares brigade , coming soon" Yes I topped up on Tuesday, not quite a million but I'm blinking glad I did. Roll on pay day and I'll get some more too. RE: Investing is a...
EconomyLife Style Extra

Member Info for tarquinpike

No offense intended but plainly taken. Apologies. Just my view on a seemingly endless quest to get this company seriously up and running. TP. Poppyseed, with respect. Implying people lack patience is a bit harsh given how many years most here have been invested. The harsh reality is, we were...
MarketsLife Style Extra

Member Info for Toxicfrog

RE: Big afterhour sells 27m x2 a sign that a fall is incoming ?07 Jun 2021 21:01. Don’t need to forgive you just letting you know. Basically think of the red blue as the price paid closer to the bid offer price rather than the buy sell price. ADVFN actually state this.
MarketsLife Style Extra

Member Info for CharlieSays

Dom-Bella, I agree with you and it would be nice if we could have a more constructive board beyond today as well. I think I made my position clear earlier when I posted, but as we seem to be on a merry go round of people refusing to stop posting, I'll post mine again:
MarketsLife Style Extra

Member Info for NINJAHUEY

My large buy showing as a sell.... Been in this for a while, very happy with the BOD, they really know how to keep the shareholders happy. Sitting patiently until the drilling update news comes in.
MarketsLife Style Extra

Member Info for CJohnSpain

I agree with all your remarks. CRV is my worst investment mistake. I think it's just because nothing's happened that there haven't been posts. Could we agree now that whoever gets the CIH results first - not pending, of course!! - posts a full summary here. That would be really useful to other holders.
MarketsLife Style Extra

Member Info for Ibizamatrix1998

Hi Dizzy, I think AMC needed to conduct a third party analysis of the degree of slope where the pigeon was trapped. That might have meant the attempt to free the pigeon could have been less efficient. The final pigeon rescue plan and analysis has been forwarded, but extended, as was reported by a “competent person via RNS”.
TV & VideosLife Style Extra

Member Info for oatcake

Depends which way you look at this though and guess it's all to do with timings. If I was Qualcomm then I'd put in a bid for SEE in order to control the technology embedded in their chip, preferably sooner rather than later. Alternatively, if I was AMD or Intel then I'd wait until the tech was embedded in the Qualcomm and they were past the point of no return.
MarketsLife Style Extra

Member Info for Southpaw86

I think given we are now well over 50% down from highs SD needs to finally put his hand in his pocket and show some commitment the rot will continue as things stand otherwise. Something needs to break us out the decline. Sentiment gone17 Jun 2021 09:49. It certainly feels...
MarketsLife Style Extra

Member Info for Hopeless1

If we get out of this alive I have to confess I will jump as soon as funds become available. Been bitten twice now by this one and cant take the mental ups and downs any more. Having panicked a few times in the past over different shares news and lost considerably, I told myself to hold today after the drop. Here's hoping all comes together and we will be rewarded. Only a death spiral if everyone panics.
MarketsLife Style Extra

Member Info for mattwsh2904

Only difference is NCYT is up & down like a yo yo despite good news always ends up around £3.50...a few months ago over £5 and here we are. Morrison's sells food an absolute necessity whereas NCYT 's future is a bit cloudy. RE: RNS19 May 2021 11:37. Broker ratings...