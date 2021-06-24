Obituary: Authur Montana

LEWISTON – Arthur Montana was born in Lewiston to Raoul Montana and Odila Roy Montana. He died suddenly on Monday, June 21, 2021, surrounded by family. Arthur was a devoted husband and father and wanted nothing more than for people to know that he loved the Lord and was a follower of Jesus Christ. He was a member of East Auburn Baptist Church. At 17, Arthur enlisted in the United States Marine Corps where he learned to survey land. He then worked in the City of Lewiston engineering department and later became a partner at Aliberti, LaRochelle and Hodson Surveying and Engineering. In 1992, he and Robert Gagnon formed A.R.C.C. Land Surveyors. He was proud to have been a founding member and past president of the Maine Society of Land Surveyors.Arthur felt it a privilege to serve his local community. For years he sat on the Lewiston Board of Appeals, the Mechanic Falls Sanitary District Board and the Mechanic Falls Planning Board. He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Carol Polland-Montana, their son, Frank and his partner Rachel DeChiara. He also leaves his children, Michael and Joanne Montana, Scott Montana, Roxane and David Gavlick, Kevin Montana, Jennifer and Randy St. Laurent, their children and grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Lionel and Gail Montana. He was predeceased by his parents; his daughter, Celeste; and his sister, Claudette. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 26, at 11 a.m. at East Auburn Baptist Church, 560 Park Ave., Auburn. Arrangements are under the care of Chandler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 26 W. Dwinal St., Mechanic Falls. Online condolences may be shared with his family at http://www.chandlerfunerals.com.