Much hyped Arrow line: Letters

Re “New train station matches school” (June 18):. Does everyone realize that the new Arrow line will not connect Redlands to the San Bernardino Depot?. Instead, it will end about a mile short at the San Bernardino Transportation Center, necessitating a transfer to a bus. A bus to get to MetroLink or Amtrak. Who came up with this? If one was hoping to get on Amtrak for a long trip, that means they must lug their suitcase, etc. from train to bus to train. Not so easy for senior travelers. While I love trains and was very hopeful when the Arrow was announced, this is disappointing. Question: is there a future plan to actually connect to the San Bernardino Depot? If not, a busway, while not as cool, would have been a lot cheaper.