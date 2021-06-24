Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

WeatherTalk: Betelgeuse is not likely going supernova, yet

By John Wheeler
DL-Online
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs many nighttime sky watchers are aware, Betelgeuse, which is one of the best star names in space (It's pronounced like Beetle Juice.), dimmed considerably in 2019 and 2020, prompting speculation that the red giant star might be about to go supernova. A supernova is a dramatic and massive explosion that happens when a very large star dies. For a supernova to happen to a star already close enough to be visible in the night sky on Earth, it would become brighter than anything else in the sky except the sun and moon for a few months before fading away.

www.dl-online.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Betelgeuse#Supernova#Sun And Moon#Giant Star#Star Names#Weathertalk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Astronomy
News Break
Science
Related
AstronomyFinger Lakes Times

Mystery of the great dimming of Betelgeuse solved by scientists

London — A cloud of stardust caused Betelgeuse, one of the brightest stars in the night sky, to become visibly darker nearly two years ago, according to scientists. Astronomers were left puzzled when, in late 2019, they noticed the red supergiant, located in the constellation of Orion, lost more than two-thirds of its brightness, and began to speculate the star may be about to explode.
Astronomymarketresearchtelecast.com

“Mystery solved”: But dust cloud responsible for the darkening of Betelgeuse

A team of astronomers said they had solved the mystery of the unusually strong darkening of Betelgeuse a year and a half ago. According to this, a cloud of dust was responsible, which had partially covered the striking star from our perspective. According to their analysis, the star had emitted a “mighty gas bubble” that was moving away from it. When part of the star’s surface cooled down afterwards – which is not unusual with Betelgeuse – that was enough to let this gas condense into solid dust. Accordingly, the darkening was a direct result of the formation of stardust.
Astronomydnyuz.com

Betelgeuse Merely Burped, Astronomers Conclude

Betelgeuse, to put it most politely, burped. In the autumn of 2019 the star, a red supergiant at the shoulder of the constellation Orion the Hunter, began to dim drastically to less than half its usual brightness, and some astronomers worried — or perhaps were hoping — that it would explode in a supernova.
Astronomyfreenews.live

The mystery of the mysterious dimming of the star Betelgeuse revealed

Astronomers have uncovered the mystery of Betelgeuse’s blackout thanks to detailed image analysis. Recall that at the end of 2019, Betelgeuse, a bright orange star in the constellation Orion, faded by about 66%. Some scientists have speculated that this is a sign that the star is about to explode like a supernova. But by April 2020, Betelgeuse had regained its brightness.
Astronomyfollowthistrendingworld.com

Mystery of Betelgeuse's dip in brightness solved

These images, taken with the SPHERE instrument on ESO's Very Large Telescope, show the surface of the red supergiant star Betelgeuse during its unprecedented dimming, which happened in late 2019 and early 2020. The image on the far left, taken in January 2019, shows the star at its normal brightness, while the remaining images, from December 2019, January 2020 and March 2020, were all taken when the star's brightness had noticeably dropped, especially in its southern region. The brightness returned to normal in April 2020. Credit: ESO/M. Montargès et al.
AstronomyNature.com

Mars selfie, Betelgeuse mystery and the impact of journal closure

The latest science news, in brief. You have full access to this article via your institution. The Chinese rover Zhurong landed on the red planet on 15 May. Now, a flurry of images taken by the rover itself and from spacecraft in Mars’s orbit are capturing its activities. This shot — released by the China National Space Administration (CNSA) on 11 June — was taken by a detachable camera that Zhurong dropped ten metres away before returning to the lander.
Astronomyarxiv.org

A Spitzer Survey for Dust-Obscured Supernovae

Ori D. Fox (STScI), Harish Khandrika, David Rubin, Chadwick Casper, Gary Z. Li, Tamas Szalai, Lee Armus, Alexei V. Filippenko, Michael F. Skrutskie, Lou Strolger, Schuyler D. Van Dyk. Supernova (SN) rates serve as an important probe of star-formation models and initial mass functions. Near-infrared seeing-limited ground-based surveys typically discover...
AstronomyPosted by
Forbes

5 Better Candidates Than Betelgeuse For Our Galaxy’s Next Supernova

Betelgeuse, a nearby red supergiant, will someday explode. One of our brightest stars, its recent dimming portends an eventual supernova. A “stellar burp” ejected matter, causing Betelgeuse’s temporary, routine faintening. Meanwhile, these 5 Milky Way candidates could easily go supernova first. 1.) Antares. Closer and larger than Betelgeuse, massive Antares...
Astronomyjioforme.com

How fast does the earth move?

The earth is constantly moving. Zooming around the sun Earth It also rotates around its axis, like a basketball at the player’s fingertips. So how fast is the earth moving? In other words, how fast does it rotate around that axis and how fast does it orbit the sun? Going further, how fast does the solar system orbit the Milky Way galaxy?
AstronomyEurekAlert

New, third type of supernova observed

An international team of astronomers has observed the first example of a new type of supernova. The discovery, confirming a prediction made four decades ago, could lead to new insights into the life and death of stars. The work is published June 28 in Nature Astronomy. "One of the main...
Astronomystateofpress.com

Largest Comet Ever Discovered Is 1000 Times the Typical Mass

Comets are icy balls that orbit the sun and release gas as they approach the sun, giving them a distinctive tail. They are typically are 6 miles across, but scientists have recently discovered a mega comet that is 10 times that diameter. The chonky boy has been named Comet Bernardinelli-Bernstein...
Astronomynewsnetnebraska.org

A giant comet will receive Earth in 2031 – space and astronomy

There’s a surprising guest in the Solar System: it’s giant comet Bernardinelli-Bernstein 2014 UN271, just discovered by Penn State University astronomers in images collected between 2014 and 2018 by the Chilean Dark Energy Survey telescope. The diameter of this celestial body is estimated to be about 100 kilometers, and it can be two or three times larger than Comet Hale-Bopp, the famous record-breaking comet that lit up the sky in the 1990s. According to the calculations of experts, 2014 UN271 will reach its closest point to Earth in 2031, but since it will remain outside the orbit of Saturn, it will be too far away to be observed with the naked eye and its brightness will be similar to that. Charon, one of Pluto’s moons.
AstronomyWRAL

New type of supernova discovered by astronomers

CNN — Astronomers have discovered a new type of supernova, or star explosion, and it provides a new window into the violent life cycle of stars. The new research, focused on supernova 2018zd, confirms a prediction made by University of Tokyo astronomer Ken'ichi Nomoto more than 40 years ago. Amateur...
EnvironmentDL-Online

WeatherTalk: The atmosphere's hottest layer is examined

The thermosphere is a layer high in the atmosphere known for extremely high temperatures and extremely low density. From about 50 miles above the surface of Earth upwards to 300-600 miles, what few air molecules exist are bombarded by high-energy solar radiation that keeps these molecules highly agitated and so, by definition, hot. Temperatures range between 1000 and 4500 degrees Fahrenheit, depending on solar activity. However, this air would not feel warm to us because it is so thin as to be almost a vacuum.
Astronomywopular.com

Nasa Shares Stunning View Of Iss Crossing In Front Of The Sun - Cnet

NASA shares stunning view of ISS crossing in front of the sun CNETWow! NASA photographer spots space station crossing the sun during spacewalk (video) Space.comSpacewalkers Complete Second Roll Out Solar Array Installation CleanTechnicaSomeone Took Photos of the ISS Transiting the Sun, Astronauts Were Outside autoevolutionSpace log: How do astronauts do laundry in space?
Astronomyscitechdaily.com

Astronomers Discover a Massive Star Cluster – Hiding in Plain Sight – in the Constellation Scutum

An international team of astrophysicists led by the Stellar Astrophysics Group of the University of Alicante (UA), the Instituto de Astrofísica de Canarias (IAC), and the University of Valparaíso (Chile) has discovered a massive cluster of stars of intermediate age in the direction of the Scutum constellation. This object, which has been named Valparaíso 1, lies some seven thousand light years away from the Sun, and contains at least fifteen thousand stars. To detect it, observations have been combined from ESA’s Gaia satellite, and various ground-based telescopes, including the Isaac Newton Telescope at the Roque de los Muchachos Observatory (Garafía, La Palma, Canary Islands). The result has been published in Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society (MNRAS).
Astronomyarxiv.org

Carnegie Supernova Project: The First Homogeneous Sample of "Super-Chandrasekhar Mass"/2003fg-like Type Ia Supernova

C. Ashall, J. Lu, E. Y. Hsiao, P. Hoeflich, M. M. Phillips, L. Galbany, C. R. Burns, C. Contreras, K. Krisciunas, N. Morrell, M. D. Stritzinger, N. B. Suntzeff, F. Taddia, J. Anais, E. Baron, P. J. Brown, L. Busta, A. Campillay, S. Castellón, C. Corco, S. Davis, G. Folatelli, F. Forster, W. L. Freedman, C. Gonzaléz, M. Hamuy, S. Holmbo, R. P. Kirshner, S. Kumar, G. H. Marion, P. Mazzali, T. Morokuma, P. E. Nugent, S. E. Persson, A. L. Piro, M. Roth, F. Salgado, D. J. Sand, J. Seron, M. Shahbandeh, B. J. Shappee.
EnvironmentDL-Online

WeatherTalk: Is Death Valley the hottest place on Earth?

The hottest weather on Earth is something of an unknown. Temperatures can only be measured in places that have thermometers, and thermometers are not everywhere. The hottest temperature recorded and accepted as valid by the meteorological community is the 134 degrees in Death Valley, California, recorded July 10, 1913. However, that record is under suspicion as none of the nearby weather stations recorded extraordinarily hot weather on that day. If the record is disallowed, the world record will become 130 degrees, also recorded at Death Valley.