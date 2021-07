Florida has become the latest state to ban the teaching of Critical Race Theory in schools. “It’s offensive to the taxpayer that they would be asked to fund Critical Race Theory. That they would be asked to fund teaching kids to hate their country and hate each other,” said Governor Ron DeSantis speaking to a group of supporters last month about Critical Race Theory, a concept from the 1970s that has suddenly gotten the attention of legislators in many conservative states and school districts. “I think it will cause people to think of themselves more as a member of a particular race or based on skin color rather than based on the content of their character and based on their hard work and what they’re trying to accomplish in life.”