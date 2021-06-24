Hawks-Bucks: Trae Young has always been a fun ride, but now he's showing how far he can actually take Atlanta
For a minute, Travis Schlenk's 2018 draft-night decision to trade Luka Doncic for Trae Young, and the future lottery pick that became Cam Reddish, had the makings of an all-time blunder. That wasn't a knock on Young, who was an All-Star in his second season and made it obvious early in his rookie season that he was going to be a really good player. It's just that Doncic was almost immediately one of the best players in the world.www.cbssports.com