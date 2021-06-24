PLAYING HARDBALL
Will Jacobs throws a pitch during a Cal Ripken Baseball game last week at Piva Field on Lawn Avenue. The local 10-year-old All-Star team will play in the state championship this weekend against Apponaug at O’Brien Field next door to Warwick City Hall. Jamestown plays at 10:30 a.m. Saturday and 12:30 p.m. Sunday. The winner of the series will represent Rhode Island in the regional tournament next month in Fall River. Head coach Bob Clow is encouraging Jamestown residents to travel to Warwick to support their team.www.jamestownpress.com