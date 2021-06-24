TV tonight: Diana’s story, on what would have been her 60th birthday

On July 1st, the world is set to unite in looking back on an undeniable icon: the late Princess Diana. This date would have been her 60th birthday, and so it is a natural time to remember the life and work of a woman who changed the world for the better, and looked great doing it. And yet, conversations around how the royal family will mark this occasion have already been marred by the way in which some titles and individuals are discussing Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. It seems clear that however she acknowledges the sad occasion, her detractors will come for her.