TV tonight: Diana’s story, on what would have been her 60th birthday

The Guardian
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarking what would have been Princess Diana’s 60th birthday, this feature-length film, directed by Jemma Chisnall and produced by the team behind The Rise of the Murdoch Dynasty, delves deep into the archives to tell the story of Diana’s path from Pimlico nursery assistant to princesss. Contributors include her friend James Colthurst, who speaks of her motivations to undertake charity work, while newspaper clippings drive home the relentless ferocity of the tabloids’ obsession with her. Ammar Kalia.

