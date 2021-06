The Cahokia Conference has released their All-Conference Softball Team. The Salem Lady Wildcats were honored with 3 on the team. Avery Bass hit .308 with 12 hits and 7 runs in league games this year. Olivia Paulson hit .290 with 9 hits, 7 runs, 3 RBI and 3 home runs. Delaney Kell Hit .290 with 2 home runs and in the circle she faced 310 batters and struck out 131 of them. Opponents hit .144 against her as she had a 2.06 ERA with a 9-3 record in the Conference.