100 million degrees Celsius

Many physical systems are well modeled as collections of interacting particles. Nevertheless, a simple, general means of indicating the spatial relationship among interacting particles remains elusive. We propose one such approach, consisting of a stochastic method for demarcating particle neighborhoods and an information-theoretic coefficient for distinguishing between their geometries. The coefficient measures the amount of informational redundancy in the geometric form of a particle neighborhood. We show that it enjoys intuitive mathematical properties, such as increasing monotonicity with respect to the cardinality of regular convex polyhedral neighborhoods and maximization by neighborhoods of regular simplex form. We find that is consistent with the often unexplained preference of crystalline systems for fcc packing, as well as the local favorability of icosahedral structures in glassy systems. We exhibit the ability of the proposed approach to indicate local structures in crystalline, quasicrystalline, and random packed systems and demonstrate its robustness to heat. The approach has direct practical implications for the exploratory and diagnostic analysis of physical systems. And by reducing seemingly distinct structures to a common basis, it further makes a theoretical contribution to the general understanding of local spatial order.