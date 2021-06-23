Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

100 million degrees Celsius

world-nuclear-news.org
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFusion energy developer Helion Energy said yesterday it has become the first private company to announce exceeding 100 million degrees Celsius in its sixth fusion generator prototype, Trenta. It also announced its Trenta prototype recently finished a 16-month testing campaign, completing almost 10,000 high-power pulses. The company said reaching this...

world-nuclear-news.org
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fusion Power#Nuclear Fusion#Degrees Celsius#Helion Energy#Trenta#World Nuclear News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
Related
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

German government study to evaluate potential of floating solar on lakes at former mines

The German government will fund a research project to explore the economic potential of installing floating solar on the open-pit lakes left behind by lignite mining. With project partner the Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems ISE estimating technical potential in the mid double-digit gigawatt range from the 500 or so such bodies of water in Germany, the RWE Renewables clean energy developer arm of the German energy company will incorporate the results of a three-year testing period to help evaluate the generation potential of such sites in its domestic market and worldwide.
Omaha, NEunmc.edu

LiveGreen: Project reduced energy use

Reducing energy use is an important part of the medical center's effort to achieve net zero building emissions by 2030. In February of 2020, a local energy management firm partnered with the department of facilities, management and planning to optimize the Lauritzen Outpatient Center with this goal in mind. The six-month project helped make the building more efficient and correct pressure issues, which were most noticeable in the walkway between the Lauritzen Outpatient Center and the UNMC Center for Drug Discovery. More lighting controls also were installed, all of which helped the med center reduce emissions.
ElectronicsTimes Union

Technica Optical Components releases New High Temperature FBG Sensors for operation to +1,000 Degrees Celsius

ATLANTA (PRWEB) June 21, 2021. Technica Optical Components is pleased to announce its significantly expanded family of Fiber Bragg Gratings (FBG) based Temperature Sensors for operation in environments to +1,000 Degrees Celsius. The company's original family of Temperature Sensors to +300 Degrees Celsius is well established worldwide for various applications...
Stocksinvezz.com

Should I invest in Celsius (CEL) in July? Here’s my price prediction.

Celsius is a one-in-all banking and financial services solution that leverages the blockchain. It is currently valued at $6.93 and has the potential to rise in value going forward. Celsius (CEL) has seen a bullish run that investors need to take advantage of immediately. When we look at Celsius CEL/USD,...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

The 3 big climate leaks you need to know about

There are three leaks that happened in the last two weeks that pertain in very serious ways to the future survival of our species. The first leak is from the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. The second leak is from ExxonMobil lobbyists. And the third leak is from a pipeline in the Gulf of Mexico.
Environmentscitechdaily.com

Threat of Sudden Destruction of Coastal Cities: Humanity Does Not Have Effective Tools to Resist the Tsunami

This threatens with sudden destruction of coastal cities and numerous human casualties. An international team of scientists from 20 countries identified 47 problems that hinder the successful prevention and elimination of the consequences of the tsunami. Based on the carried out analysis, the world’s leading experts on natural hazards have outlined directions for further scientific research. The research group’s review is published in a special issue of the Frontiers in Earth Science.
EnvironmentLake County News

Earth from orbit: Record heat and drought is raising wildfire risk

The Western U.S. has seen record-breaking high temperatures in recent weeks as a heat dome, or mass of warm air, blankets the Pacific Northwest. This essentially occurs when a “mountain” or “dome” of warm air rises into the atmosphere, gets pinched off by the jet stream, and blocks new weather systems from moving in.
EnvironmentNature.com

Climate disruptions are already here

Climate change impacts the production of electricity including power generated from nuclear facilities. New research published in Nature Energy reports an increase in climate-related outages over the past few decades and projects the annual energy loss for the global fleet of nuclear generators decades into the future. A paper recently...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
The Week

What the Delta variant could mean for the Pfizer vaccine

As the Delta variant of COVID-19 makes its way across the globe, a new report from Israeli website Ynet has some good news about the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine — and some bad. First, the good news: Data from the Israel Health Ministry find the vaccine holds up well against the variant when it comes to hospitalizations and serious illness, with an efficacy rate of 93 percent according to data from June 6 to July 3, when the Delta variant really began to take hold, Bloomberg reports. That's down from 98.2 percent compared to the variants that came before, but still very good.
Scienceinformation-age.com

UK data science degrees and diplomas

Looking to study data science? Here is a list of data science degrees and diplomas that are available in the UK. Here, we list out near to one hundred different university degrees (Bachelors and Masters), plus post-graduate diplomas and certifications with Data Science in the title. Most are full time, but there are a number of innovative online courses available, mostly for MSc or post grads, although there is an online BSc in Data Science and Business Analytics from the University of London with academic direction from LSE.
EnvironmentPhys.org

Planting trees in Europe could lead to more rainfall

A combined team of researchers from ETH Zurich, Institute for Atmospheric and Climate Science and Newcastle University, has found via statistical analysis and modeling that rainfall in Europe could be increased by planting more trees. In their paper published in the journal Nature Geoscience, the group describes using data from rain gauges across Europe to build their models. Jessica Baker with the University of Leeds has published a News & Views piece in the same journal issue outlining the work done by the team on this new effort.
Environmenthealththoroughfare.com

Planting More Trees Will Boost Summer Rains Across Europe, New Study Finds

New study highlights the importance of planting more trees to fight climate change across Europe. Converting agricultural land to the forest would increase summer rains by 7.6 % on average. How is this possible?. Researchers believe that more rain could somehow offset the rise in dry conditions expected with climate...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Conversation U.S.

Global evidence links increase in extreme precipitation to climate change

The Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. The big idea Human activities, such as burning fossil fuels for transportation and electricity, have worsened the intensity of extreme rainfall and snowfall over land in recent decades, not just in a few areas but on a global scale, new research shows. Past studies were able to attribute individual extreme events and long-term changes in some regions to climate change, but global assessments have been more difficult. We used a new technique to analyze precipitation records from around the world and found conclusive evidence of human influence on extreme precipitation in every...
Energy Industrypower-technology.com

RWE, Fraunhofer ISE and BTU to develop technology for floating solar plants

RWE Renewables has partnered with the Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems ISE and the Brandenburg University of Technology Cottbus-Senftenberg (BTU) to further develop technologies for floating photovoltaic (PV) power plants. Over a period of three years, the partners will jointly work on a research project called PV2Float to test...
Energy IndustryNature.com

Global bioenergy with carbon capture and storage potential is largely constrained by sustainable irrigation

Bioenergy with carbon capture and storage (BECCS) is crucial in many stringent climate scenarios. Although irrigation can enhance BECCS potential, where and to what extent it can enhance global BECCS potential are unknown when constrained by preventing additional water stress and suppressing withdrawal of nonrenewable water resources. With a spatially explicit representation of bioenergy crop plantations and water cycle in an internally consistent model framework, we identified the irrigable bioenergy cropland on the basis of the water resources reserve. Irrigation of such cropland enhanced BECCS potential by only 5–6% (<60–71% for unconstrained irrigation) above the rain-fed potential (0.82–1.99 Gt C yr−1) by the end of this century. Nonetheless, it limited additional water withdrawal (166–298 km3 yr−1), especially from nonrenewable water sources (16–20%), compared with unconstrained irrigation (1,392–3,929 km3 yr−1 and 73–78%). Our findings highlight the importance of irrigation constraints in global BECCS potential.
Physicsarxiv.org

Indicating local structure in systems of interacting particles

Many physical systems are well modeled as collections of interacting particles. Nevertheless, a simple, general means of indicating the spatial relationship among interacting particles remains elusive. We propose one such approach, consisting of a stochastic method for demarcating particle neighborhoods and an information-theoretic coefficient for distinguishing between their geometries. The coefficient measures the amount of informational redundancy in the geometric form of a particle neighborhood. We show that it enjoys intuitive mathematical properties, such as increasing monotonicity with respect to the cardinality of regular convex polyhedral neighborhoods and maximization by neighborhoods of regular simplex form. We find that is consistent with the often unexplained preference of crystalline systems for fcc packing, as well as the local favorability of icosahedral structures in glassy systems. We exhibit the ability of the proposed approach to indicate local structures in crystalline, quasicrystalline, and random packed systems and demonstrate its robustness to heat. The approach has direct practical implications for the exploratory and diagnostic analysis of physical systems. And by reducing seemingly distinct structures to a common basis, it further makes a theoretical contribution to the general understanding of local spatial order.

Comments / 0

Community Policy