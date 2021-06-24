Cancel
Millions Face Eviction or Foreclosure Amid Soaring Costs

By Precinct Reporter News
precinctreporter.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEach year Harvard University’s Joint Center for Housing Studies (JCHS) publishes a comprehensive report on the nation’s challenges and prospects in one of life’s most basic needs. This year, its State of the Nation’s Housing 2021assesses the rippling financial effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, while also warning that despite substantial federal government assistance, even more support is necessary to ensure that everyone shares in an improving economy.

www.precinctreporter.com
