Jamestown, RI

Man’s cross-country bike ride ends in town

By ohtadmin
Jamestown Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Wisconsin man’s cross-country bicycle ride from the shores of the Puget Sound culminated last week when he dipped his tire into Mackerel Cove. Russ Sobotta finished his 3,404- mile trek after he was escorted across the Verrazzano Bridge in Lew Kitts’ restored 1947 Dodge fire engine. He began the trek in June 2020 and planned to be in Jamestown by August, but the scheduled two-month plan was scuttled by an injury. Following a stopover to heal in his home state, Sobotta resumed his journey in May and made it to Jamestown 19 days later. Altogether, during the course of a year, he rode for 47 days. After finishing the ride, Sobotta said it reminded him of the scene in “Forrest Gump” when Tom Hanks’ titular character stopped his cross-country marathon.

www.jamestownpress.com
