'Traumatized' Britney Spears Urges Judge To End Guardianship

By Laurent BANGUET
International Business Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBritney Spears urged a judge in an emotional hearing Wednesday to end an "abusive" guardianship that gave her father control of her affairs in 2008. "I just want my life back. It's been 13 years and it's enough," Spears said in the 20-minute address via videolink as diehard fans chanted their support outside the courtroom.

Britney Spears asks court to end 13-year conservatorship, citing abuse

June 23 (UPI) -- Britney Spears on Wednesday asked a California judge to end her court-ordered conservatorship without requiring her to clear a health evaluation. Spears, 39, addressed Judge Brenda Penny for about 20 minutes by phone as she requested the termination of the conservatorship managed by her father, Jamie Spears, for nearly 13 years alleging she has faced abuse at the hands of her family and therapists including being forced to go on tour and perform in a Las Vegas residency, placed on lithium against her will and prevented from removing an intrauterine device so she can have another child.
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Kevin Federline’s Feelings On Britney Spears’ Conservatorship Revealed: ‘He Wants Her To Be Happy’

Britney Spears’ ex-husband Kevin Federline only wants what’s best for the mother of his two kids, amid the pop star’s controversial conservatorship. Kevin Federline wants his ex Britney Spears to be “happy and healthy.” The former backup dancer, who shares sons Sean, 15, and Jayden, 14, with Brit, has reacted to her controversial conservatorship, after the pop star addressed the court for the first time ever. Kevin’s attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan told E! News on June 25 that he wants the best for his ex-wife. “What is best for her, Kevin supports her in being able to do that. It doesn’t matter how positive of an effect a conservatorship has had if it’s having a deleterious effect and detrimental effect on her state of mind. So he supports her having the best environment for her to live in and for his children to visit with their mother in,” Mark explained.
Celebritiesdigitalmarketnews.com

Britney Spears: Star Apologizes To Fans For Lying

Pop megastar Britney Spears has gone ahead and apologized to her fans for not being completely honest with her stay. She had apparently hidden the reality of her conservatorship– stating that she was quite embarrassed at having to share what happened to her. In what has been her first public...
CelebritiesPopculture

Britney Spears' Father Jamie Unrecognizable in First Photos Since Conservatorship Testimony

Britney Spears has dominated the news cycle this week after her bombshell testimony during her conservatorship hearing. The "Circus" singer has made it clear that she no longer wishes to be under the 13-year conservatorship, which is controlled by her father, Jamie Spears. Spears explained that she has no control over her life, detailing forced rehab stays, being overmedicated with lithium against her will, and not being allowed to remove her IUD and start a family with her boyfriend Sam Asghari.
CelebritiesPosted by
Variety

Is It Legal to Prevent Britney Spears From Having a Baby and Removing Her IUD?

Britney Spears publicly faced a judge in open court this week, for the first time since she was placed under a conservatorship nearly 13 years ago. Her testimony was explosive. In asking the court to put an end to her conservatorship altogether, Spears came forward with numerous severe allegations including being drugged, forced to work, having no privacy and being required to change in front of caretakers who saw her nude, not being allowed to see her friends and even being prevented from growing her family.
CelebritiesPosted by
Oxygen

Britney Spears Apologizes On Instagram For 'Pretending' Her Controversial Conservatorship Was Okay

A day after beloved pop icon Britney Spears spoke publicly about her conservatorship for the first time, she posted an apology to her fans on Instagram. “I apologize for pretending like I’ve been ok the past two years,” Spears wrote on Thursday, along with an Albert Einstein quote about encouraging children to read fairy tales. “I did it because of my pride and I was embarrassed to share what happened to me … but honestly who doesn’t want to capture their Instagram in a fun light.”
CelebritiesPosted by
Variety

Jamie Lynn Spears Breaks Silence In Support of Sister Britney Spears Amid Conservatorship Battle

Jamie Lynn Spears has broken her silence, speaking in support of her sister Britney Spears, following the pop star’s explosive testimony, amid her conservatorship battle. The younger Spears addressed the issue Monday in a series of videos on her Instagram stories, explaining why she had not spoken up until now — in recent days, after her older sister’s court hearing, social media users had been calling for her to speak up, questioning why she had not yet supported her sister.
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Britney Spears turns on alerts with new and suspicious messages

A Britney Spears loves connecting with fans on social media, but her new posts are hard to understand. The legendary 39-year-old star came to Instagram on Tuesday March 23rd to share various posts, all referring to the color red. However, many fans seemed confused by this, given that it did not show red in the posts.
Theater & Dancewomansday.com

Salma Hayek Proves She's Got Moves in a New Video Dancing to Britney Spears

Salma Hayek is showing off her best dance moves to promote her new film, The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard. Today, the Frida actress shared a quick video clip on Instagram featuring herself and a crew of dancers taking part in a bit of choreography tuned to Britney Spears's iconic debut single, "…Baby One More Time." The hit 1998 song is featured in Hayek's upcoming film, and a new dance trend, aptly dubbed the #HitmansChallenge, features people dancing along to Spears's iconic moves from her original music video.
Celebritiesdequeenbee.com

Wendy Williams wishes 'death' on Britney Spears' father after conservatorship drama

Wendy Williams has wished “death” on Britney Spears’ father after the singer opened up on her life under conservatorship. The 56-year-old talk show host previously defended Jamie Spears when she described him as a “good man”, but has now taken back her kind words after hearing Britney speak in court this week about her “traumatising” experience under her conservatorship.
Celebritiesdnyuz.com

Britney Spears pleads for judge to end conservatorship: ‘I just want my life back’

Britney Spears pleaded for an end to her conservatorship as she addressed a courtroom on Wednesday, saying, “I just want my life back.”. All parties involved in Spears’ conservatorship appeared remotely for the June 23 hearing, which took place today with Judge Brenda J. Penny presiding. During the hearing, Spears said she has been “traumatized” and “depressed” due to the conservatorship, telling the court, “I cry every day.”
Celebritieslaconiadailysun.com

Britney Spears brother-in-law: Family want 'the best' for her

Britney Spears' brother-in-law has insisted her family only "want the best" for her. The 39-year-old pop star spoke up in court on Wednesday (23.06.21) to brand the conservatorship that has given her father, Jamie Spears, control of her affairs since 2008 "abusive" and accused her other relatives of doing "nothing" to help her but Jamie Watson - who is married to Jamie Lynn Spears - has now spoken up to defend his wife and the rest of the clan.
CelebritiesPosted by
Deadline

Amber Tamblyn Relates To Britney Spears Court Drama: “A Profoundly Radical Act”

Actress Amber Tamblyn says she can relate to Britney Spears’s courtroom anguish in her conservatorship hearing. That’s because she lived a version of it. In a New York Times opinion piece today, Tamblyn noted that “Britney Spears is not the only woman in the public eye who has long been privately controlled, but she may be one of the first women in a very long time to give such a damning public record of it.”