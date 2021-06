The University of Minnesota-Crookston hopes to bring more students to campus this year. In a typical year, in-person enrollment is 750 to 800 students, with half of those involved in agriculture. Starting in the fall, UMC will be joining with the University of Minnesota in Morris to begin recruiting and expanding reach of both campuses. Chancellor Mary Holz-Clause says it is important for workers to have the right skillset to meet the needs of the region. “There’s already shortages in rural America for healthcare, educators and agricultural areas.” A university setting is not for everyone, but Holz-Clause says finding the right fit for the next generation of the agriculture work force is important. “Spend time to do your research and find what’s the right fit. Each student has a different pathway to find their passion.”