Governor Vetoes Animal Cruelty Bill

Thank you for using your veto power on SB 1109. #SB1109 was rushed through at the end of the 87th Legislature. Not only would it have opened a can of harm on school children in Texas but it would have undone much of the good work of the State Board of Education (SBOE) members did on the Health TEKS update in 2020 to protect our children from an ultra liberal, progressive agenda seeking to destroy children’s innocence inder the guise of education. Strangely, SB 1109 was pushed through at the very end of the regular session while numerous important conservative bills were sidelined. It was frustrating that Greg Abbott was not publicly vocal about opposing gender (appearance) modification of (even very young) minors, it is good that he vetoed SB1109.SAFA participated in crucial ways during the Health TEKS Update in 2020 as its critical to Protect Texas Children!