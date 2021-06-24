Cancel
Pets

Governor Vetoes Animal Cruelty Bill

By Dave Kirkpatrick
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTSN – Animal-rights groups are planning to try again after Governor Abbott vetoed legislation they had worked for years to get passed. The Safe Outdoor Dogs Act would have required pet owners to shelter their animals from extreme weather conditions and eliminated a requirement for police officers to wait for 24-hours before removing animals from unsafe conditions. The Governor said the state already has laws on the books to prevent animal cruelty, and the bill amounted to micro-managing.

Greg Abbott
