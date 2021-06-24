Jefferson's Opera House Theatre to present Fourth of July show
JEFFERSON — Jefferson's Opera House Theatre Players are once again getting into the patriotic spirit by bringing back their annual Fourth of July show. "Since July 4, 1989, Jefferson's Opera House Theatre Players have presented a musical production each year, including during last year's virus-spreading months," Director Marcia Thomas said in a statement. "This year the Players will be right on target with a musical and comedy revue titled 'Old Jefferson Pioneers Opry House Rootin' Tootin' Saloon Show,' that will be performed as a show for all the family on July 2 and 3 at the restored Union Missionary Baptist Church building."