Los Angeles, CA

Don’t Post Vaccine Card Online

By Precinct Reporter News
precinctreporter.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePublic health experts are warning vaccinated people to not post photos of their vaccine cards on social media or anywhere else online. “Don’t share it on social media because there is protected health information on it,” said Dr. Jerry Abrams, a physician who works at the Kedran Community Health Center in Los Angeles.

