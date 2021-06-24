Junior golf set to begin next week

An eight-week junior golfing program will begin at 8 a.m. July 1 at the Jamestown Golf Course, 245 Conanicus Ave. The program is for golfers ages 8-16. They are reminded to bring sunblock, hats, water and their own set of golf clubs, although there are a few extra sets available at the course. Each Thursday session ends at 11:30 a.m. Parents must register golfers who did not participate in last year’s program. Greens fees are $17 weekly. The program will be led by Steve Froberg for the 12th consecutive year.