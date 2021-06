Cricketer Shreyas Iyer with his sister Shresta Iyer.© Instagram / Shryas Iyer. Indian cricketer Shreyas Iyer posted a funny video featuring his sister Shresta Iyer on Instagram on Friday. The video included a challenge that caught the eye of actor Tiger Shroff, who was quick to comment on it. In the challenge, one person had to point in a particular direction while the other had to look in the opposite direction. Shreyas and Shresta lost once as the challenge turned out to be quite tricky while performing it perfectly. The caption of the video read, “Betty was the referee until she had enough @ shresta002.”