Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. My dogs Poppy and Sky have always been a source of strength and comfort, but never have I needed them more than during the pandemic. I so looked forward to our end-of- day walks to clear my head. So when my Labrador mix, Poppy, needed testing for a kidney infection during the COVID lockdown, I could not have been more grateful for my veterinarian. He brought portable equipment to my home for a socially distanced house call in our garage. Thanks to his care and quick diagnosis, Poppy was back on the trail in the woods in no time.