Updating our resume and being prepared to interview with a potential employer, is simply music to our ears! When Reshall Williams, Founder and Principal of Ridgeview Charter School located in Gastonia, NC. told us about a job fair, we were excited to share with you. Mark your calendars for tomorrow, June 16th from 9am to 3pm and also on June 23rd from 9am to 3pm. We have heard so many rewarding stories about working for Charter Schools, plus the opportunity of having our kids enrolled at Ridgeview Charter is a win, win for everyone. Inquire about the job fair here or visit the website. Principal Williams has a motto of: Integrity, Dedication, and Service, and that’s something to respect! Come on and meet us at Ridgeview Charter School located at: 207 W.Bradley Street in Gastonia, NC 28052. We’ll be there from from 9am to 3pm, both on, June 16th from 9am to 3pm and also on June 23rd.