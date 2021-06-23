Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Bouchard Transportation OK'd to solicit plan votes as 'robust' buyer interest flows in

By Maria Chutchian
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0usIRv_0adk5JgP00
A plaque is displayed at the entrance of the U.S. District Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York in Manhattan, New York, U.S., January 9, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid - RC2OCE9LEZGO

(Reuters) - Petroleum barge company Bouchard Transportation Co Inc has secured approval to solicit creditor votes for its proposed reorganization plan as it continues its efforts to sell its assets in bankruptcy.

Chief U.S. Bankruptcy Judge David Jones in Houston signed off on the company’s disclosure materials for the plan during a virtual hearing on Wednesday. Bouchard, represented by Kirkland & Ellis, filed for Chapter 11 protection in September with $230 million in debt as the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated existing problems at the company that occurred after a barge explosion in 2017.

Bouchard is now pursuing a dual-track path out of bankruptcy, considering both sale and restructuring options. The company has until July 7 to select a lead bid for its assets. Other interested buyers will then have until July 16 to submit competing bids. If additional bids are made, an auction will be held on July 19 and a sale hearing will occur on July 23.

Christine Okike of Kirkland told Jones during Wednesday’s hearing that the company has received “robust interest” in its assets from “a number of parties.”

Jones also agreed to extend Bouchard’s exclusive period to file a bankruptcy plan through the sale hearing date. At that time, the official committee of unsecured creditors, represented by Ropes & Gray, may seek to terminate the exclusivity period to pursue a competing proposal. The committee said in court papers that it is not yet on board with the current plan.

Bouchard began losing customers in the years following the barge explosion, which occurred off the coast of Port Aransas, Texas and killed two crew members. The pandemic worsened the situation by lowering demand for services. Bouchard filed for bankruptcy to block multiple foreclosure sales of its vessels in Louisiana, Florida, Texas and New York.

The case is In re Bouchard Transportation Co Inc, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of Texas, No. 20-34682.

For Bouchard: Christine Okike, Ryan Bennett, Whitney Fogelberg of Kirkland & Ellis; and Matthew Cavenaugh and Genevieve Graham of Jackson Walker

For the committee: Gregg Galardi, Matthew Roose and Daniel Egan of Ropes & Gray

Community Policy
Reuters

Reuters

139K+
Followers
168K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Louisiana State
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bankruptcy#Kirkland Ellis#Ropes Gray#U S Bankruptcy Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Economy
Related
Apollo, PANew York Post

Apollo loses key court ruling in closely watched dispute with freight executives

Ex-employees of a freight company owned by Apollo Global Management won a key court ruling in a closely watched case against the private equity giant. Former executives at freight-management company Ceva Logistics have alleged in a lawsuit that Apollo bilked them out of their shares in a complex debt-for-equity swap in 2013 as the company went bankrupt.
Real Estatekdal610.com

U.S. consumer watchdog finalizes rule restricting mortgage foreclosures

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. consumer watchdog on Monday said it was finalizing a rule that would restrict mortgage servicers from foreclosing on borrowers behind on their mortgage payments, throwing a lifeline to hundreds of thousands of homeowners struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) in...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Robinhood asks judge to toss payment for order flow lawsuit

(Reuters) - Robinhood Markets asked a federal judge in Oakland to end a lawsuit alleging the online trading platform committed securities fraud by getting paid to send customer orders to other broker-dealers. The motions filed on Tuesday urged U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers to dismiss or deny class action...
U.S. Politics19fortyfive.com

$1400 Stimulus Checks: 163 Million Checks Have Been Cut (So Far)

The IRS is nearly finished distributing the $1,400 stimulus checks from the American Rescue Plan, and has since begun releasing information about the distribution of those payments. In one table, the IRS announced which states received the most payments. In the table, titled Third Round Economic Impact Payments, it is...
Politicswfdd.org

Deadline Looms For Eligible Families Seeking One-Time $335 Payment From State

July 1 is the last day for families with children under the age of 17 to apply for a one-time $335 payment from the state. State lawmakers established the Extra Credit Grant program in 2020 using money from the federal Coronavirus Relief Fund. It was meant to help qualifying families with children by providing financial assistance with virtual schooling and child-care costs during the pandemic.
Economybeaconjournal.com

FirstEnergy expands board of directors to help with shareholder lawsuits

FirstEnergy is expanding its board of directors by two more members to help the Akron utility deal with shareholder lawsuits tied largely to the ongoing federal and state $61 million Larry Householder bribery investigation. FirstEnergy on Wednesday announced it has expanded its board to 16 members with the addition of...
MarketsFast Company

Robinhood might owe you money: Trading platform to pay $70 million for regulatory failings

Robinhood, the zero-fee trading platform that rocketed to outer space as the COVID-19 pandemic unleashed a stock market craze, has now been grounded by financial regulators. On Wednesday, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority ordered the company to pay $70 million to settle an investigation that alleged a series of failings, spanning service outages to offering false information to customers. The penalty is the largest ever issued by the group, and includes a $57 million fine and $12.6 million in restitution to those who experienced “significant harm.”
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Smithfield Foods to pay $83 mln to settle pork price-fixing claims

June 30 (Reuters) - Smithfield Foods Inc (SFII.UL) said on Wednesday it will pay $83 million to settle litigation that accused several companies of conspiring to limit supply in the $20 billion-a-year U.S. pork market to inflate prices and their own profits. The settlement with Smithfield resolves antitrust claims by...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Bowling center owner Bowlero to go public in $2.6 bln SPAC deal

July 1 (Reuters) - Bowlero Corp, owner and operator of bowling centers, said on Thursday it had agreed to go public through a merger with blank-check firm Isos Acquisition Corp , valuing the combined company at around $2.6 billion. (Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

Turkish online retailer Hepsiburada raises $680 mln in U.S. IPO

July 1 (Reuters) - Hepsiburada raised more than $680 million in its U.S. initial public offering (IPO) and was aiming for a valuation of more than $3 billion, the Turkish e-commerce platform said on Thursday. The company priced its offering of 56.7 million American Depositary Shares (ADS) at $12 apiece....
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

BoE sees no evidence yet to support climate capital charges on banks

LONDON (Reuters) - The Bank of England does not have evidence yet to force banks to hold more capital to cover risks from climate change, its Deputy Governor Sam Woods said on Thursday. Woods said that over time he expects the price banks charge polluting industries for loans will go up to reflect the risks from climate change.