Bouchard Transportation OK'd to solicit plan votes as 'robust' buyer interest flows in

(Reuters) - Petroleum barge company Bouchard Transportation Co Inc has secured approval to solicit creditor votes for its proposed reorganization plan as it continues its efforts to sell its assets in bankruptcy.

Chief U.S. Bankruptcy Judge David Jones in Houston signed off on the company’s disclosure materials for the plan during a virtual hearing on Wednesday. Bouchard, represented by Kirkland & Ellis, filed for Chapter 11 protection in September with $230 million in debt as the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated existing problems at the company that occurred after a barge explosion in 2017.

Bouchard is now pursuing a dual-track path out of bankruptcy, considering both sale and restructuring options. The company has until July 7 to select a lead bid for its assets. Other interested buyers will then have until July 16 to submit competing bids. If additional bids are made, an auction will be held on July 19 and a sale hearing will occur on July 23.

Christine Okike of Kirkland told Jones during Wednesday’s hearing that the company has received “robust interest” in its assets from “a number of parties.”

Jones also agreed to extend Bouchard’s exclusive period to file a bankruptcy plan through the sale hearing date. At that time, the official committee of unsecured creditors, represented by Ropes & Gray, may seek to terminate the exclusivity period to pursue a competing proposal. The committee said in court papers that it is not yet on board with the current plan.

Bouchard began losing customers in the years following the barge explosion, which occurred off the coast of Port Aransas, Texas and killed two crew members. The pandemic worsened the situation by lowering demand for services. Bouchard filed for bankruptcy to block multiple foreclosure sales of its vessels in Louisiana, Florida, Texas and New York.

The case is In re Bouchard Transportation Co Inc, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of Texas, No. 20-34682.

For Bouchard: Christine Okike, Ryan Bennett, Whitney Fogelberg of Kirkland & Ellis; and Matthew Cavenaugh and Genevieve Graham of Jackson Walker

For the committee: Gregg Galardi, Matthew Roose and Daniel Egan of Ropes & Gray