Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker thinks the 2017 sign-stealing scandal is still costing his team All-Star votes, four years later. Baker’s comment doesn’t make all that much sense when you factor in that just two days ago all but two of the Astros normal lineup were in line to advance to the next phase of voting. This should be a given considering the name recognition that many of these Astros have — both for good and bad reasons — and the fact that they have the best record in the American League at the moment.