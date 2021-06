The creator of the hit play Seven Methods of Killing Kylie Jenner on the power of comedy and why Instagram is almost like cosplay. Jasmine Lee-Jones, 22, is a writer and actor from London. In July 2019, shortly after graduating from the Guildhall School of Music and Drama, her first full-length play was staged at the Royal Court theatre. Seven Methods of Killing Kylie Jenner follows a digital activist, Cleo, and her best friend, Kara, as they navigate abuse and racism on social media. The play won numerous accolades, including most promising playwright at both the Critics’ Circle and Evening Standard awards. It has been revived at the Royal Court for a six-week run ending on 27 July.