Donald Rumsfeld’s passing comes at a potentially perilous moment for the United States and its allies. Pursuant to President Joe Biden’s orders, American military forces (save for embassy guards) will soon be absent from Afghanistan for the first time in almost 20 years. Nato and other allies are also withdrawing, and may actually already be gone. Although this retreat is on Biden’s watch, it is the same outcome Donald Trump wanted, and surely would have ordered had he won re-election.