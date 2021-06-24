Intimacy and Health share one common denominator. They both are Personal

By Thirteen.J on Unspash

Dating is personal, and the way healthcare can discuss such matters is through personalized healthcare delivery. Personalized medicine of our era by no means implies its traditional ancestor in the 19th century. Instead, it points to a more modern way by which it incorporates the 21st-century technology logistics while preserving the fundamentals of Hippocratic medicine hence ensuring a liberated but healthy relationship.

If one could independently take all the constituent traits of a person, then use those to analyze, create a unique profile, and match two individuals by those findings, we should minimize dissatisfaction, disappointment, complications, and failures of the relationship.

Personalized medicine would only speak for the medical aspect within the scope of the human relationship. The utility of technology to take a customized approach to relationships has disrupted the dating landscape. Technology has disturbed the way people start relationships, an occurrence that has parted us from the 19th-century tradition. The dating and health revolts are the selected essence of advances we have made in the science and technology settings. To elaborate further, software as service (SAAS) and micro-services have altered how people date.

Over a decade is passed since the introduction of dating sites like Match.com and eHarmony. Today, hundreds of new dating apps are known to the millennial market, and there is yet more to come.

Each dating platform claims a unique way of delivering the same product to the users by taking it out of nightclubs, family gatherings to cyberspace, and social media. They all similarly claim to have disrupted the concept of dating in one way or the other. They all have transformed platitudes and gentleman-ship to the art of text and swiping, where users rely on technology for 90% of the initial convergence. Technology is countless and is here to help us all, but the shortcoming of its design and validation, and utility are also overwhelmingly significant. Technically speaking, it is vital to make sure how the Social Metadata is utilized to help target the individual daters' needs and preferences right to the pinpoint.

The ideal dating app will need a significant amount of data analytics, well-validated algorithms, and technology by the experts' efforts from the corresponding domain like general users, psychologists, family therapists, ethicists, engineers, and physicians.

