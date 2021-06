A homeowners association reported fined their neighbors for displaying a small Pride flag on their front lawn. Bob Plominski and Mike Ferrari said they received a citation on June 5 from the Eastland Cove Home Owners Association and were told to take down the flag by June 15 or pay a $50 fine. The couple explained that they placed the small flag on their mailbox for Pride Month and said they didn’t have an issue before with the display.