If there’s one thing we know here at Food Matters, it’s how to make the most out of our kitchen. The office even has a beautiful kitchen where we come together at lunch, to celebrate birthdays, or where I test out recipes for a special project… But before I get ahead of myself, I always start with the basics. Recently we shared our favorite cookware that we swear by, and after such an overwhelming response of our community asking for more, I decided to take you on a tour of the appliances that we think every kitchen needs.