Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Inslee teases eviction moratorium extension

By Tim Gruver
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – Washington's eviction moratorium is poised to end by the end of this month, but Gov. Jay Inslee says he may extend it. The prospect would fall in line with some Washington cities like Seattle and Kirkland, which have chosen to extend their local eviction bans through Sept. 30. The extensions follow months-long calls by local tenant unions and housing advocacy groups to ban evictions through at least the end of 2021.

www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Inslee
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The U S Census Bureau
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Uber Eats
News Break
Unemployment Benefits
News Break
Evictions
News Break
Politics
News Break
Unemployment
News Break
Housing
Related
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

Councilmember Sawant: Eviction Moratorium Extension is a Victory Won by Renters and Activists, and Needs to be Extended Through 2021

“Durkan’s announcement comes under pressure from the unanimously-passed June 7 City Council resolution from our socialist Council office, to extend the moratorium to the end of this year.”. Councilmember Kshama Sawant (District 3, Central Seattle), chair of the Council’s Sustainability and Renters’ Rights Committee, issued the following statement in response...
Olympia, WAlacamasmagazine.com

Governor Inslee Issues Statement Ahead of June 30 Statewide Reopening

Olympia, WA — Gov. Jay Inslee released a statement today ahead of Washington’s upcoming June 30 reopening for individuals and businesses preparing to return to normal capacity and operations. “Washington has come a long way since the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in the country was found in our state...
Politicswa.gov

Inslee issues housing stability “bridge” proclamation

Gov. Jay Inslee today issued a housing stability ‘bridge’ emergency order, Proclamation 21-09, intended to bridge the operational gap between the eviction moratorium (which will expire at 11:59 PM on June 30) enacted by prior proclamations and the protections and programs subsequently enacted by the Legislature. The bridge, which was initially announced last week, will also reduce uncertainty as the state implements post-COVID long-term housing recovery strategies contained in legislative enactments such as SB 5160.
Food & Drinks610KONA

Pt. Roberts Funds

Gov. Jay Inslee announced the approval of state strategic reserve funds Tuesday to support The Point Roberts International Marketplace, the only grocery story in Point Roberts, which recently announced that due to losses associated with continued closures of the U.S.-Canada border, they might be forced to close on July 15.
Washington Statekitsapdailynews.com

Caldier criticizes Inslee for extending eviction ban

PORT ORCHARD — On June 24, Gov. Jay Inslee extended the emergency ban on evictions of Washington state tenants through Sept. 30 because of the economic distress caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The existing moratorium was to expire on June 30. An estimated 195,000 renters in the state are behind...
Washington Statenbcrightnow.com

Washington and Oregon Are Officially Reopened, Here's What That Means

WASHINGTON - More than a year ago, Washington was the first official state affected by COVID-19. Today, 15 months later, Washington is finally reopening. So what does this mean? Do you still need to wear a mask? If you're fully vaccinated, the answer is no. But businesses still have the right to ask you if they so choose. Unvaccinated people should still wear a mask.
California Stategoldrushcam.com

California Governor Newsom Signs Nation-Leading Rent Relief Program for Low-Income Tenants, Eviction Moratorium Extension & Additional Legislation

June 29, 2021 - SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday signed legislation to extend the state’s eviction moratorium through September 30, 2021 and clear. rent debt for low-income Californians that have suffered economic hardship due to the pandemic. Under AB 832, California will significantly increase cash assistance to low-income tenants and small landlords under the state’s $5.2 billion rent relief program, making it the largest and most comprehensive COVID rental protection and rent relief program of any state in the nation.
Washington StateNisqually Valley News

Inslee Visits Spokane as Washington Reopens for Business With 69% of Residents 16 and Older Vaccinated

Citing the scheduling of a Death Cab for Cutie concert and the return of Hoopfest, Gov. Jay Inslee declared "Spokane is back" on Wednesday at the city's U.S. Pavilion. Flanked by emergency first responders and health care workers, Inslee said the state made it through its most difficult year thanks to the hard work of those on the frontlines, in addition to Washington residents' acts of kindness throughout the last 15 months.
Centralia, WAChronicle

Braun, Wilcox Say Residents Deserve Answers About State of Emergency

Sixteen months into the COVID-19 state of emergency, the state Legislature’s top Republican leaders say Gov. Jay Inslee needs to be clear with people how long he intends to keep it in place. Senate Republican Leader John Braun, R-Centralia, and House Republican Leader J.T. Wilcox, R-Yelm, said in a news...
Washington StateKOMO News

Wash. state officially reopens more than a year after COVID-19 shutdown

OLYMPIA, Wash. — More than a year after the coronavirus pandemic swept the globe and prompted much of the U.S. and the state to curtail activity in order to limit its spread, Washington is poised to fully resume its economic activities at midnight Wednesday now that over 50 percent of the state's residents have been vaccinated for the virus.
PoliticsSantafe New Mexican.com

New laws taking effect in New Mexico on July 1

The legalization of recreational marijuana generated the most attention during the regular and special legislative sessions earlier this year. But lawmakers passed dozens of other pieces of legislation that may touch the lives of everyday New Mexicans. Among the higher-profile bills signed into law by the governor that go into...
Illinois Statefoxillinois.com

Illinois laws that go into effect July 1st

SPRINGFIELD, Illinois (WICS/WRSP) — The Illinois General Assembly passed over 650 bills this legislative session. While most of the bills are sitting on Governor JB Pritzker‘s desk awaiting his signature, there are 42 bills that have been signed into law. Some of the notable ones fall under education, elections, voting,...
PoliticsNWI.com

Minnesota Legislature passes tax bill to finish $52B budget

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The divided Minnesota Legislature passed a tax bill early Thursday as it completed a $52 billion, two-year budget, averting the threat of a partial state government shutdown. Gov. Tim Walz personally delivered the signed K-12 education funding bill to Secretary of State Steve Simon on Wednesday evening...
Santa Fe, NMABQJournal

Gov. taps federal aid for jobless fund

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s administration said Tuesday that it will target more than $656 million of federal stimulus money to replenish a New Mexico unemployment fund, which was all but drained by a deluge of pandemic-related claims for jobless benefits. The governor’s announcement could set off a...
Register Citizen

Wisconsin Legislature to take final votes on state budget

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Debate over the Republican-written $87 billion state budget begins in the Legislature on Tuesday, with the final votes to send the document to Democratic Gov. Tony Evers scheduled for Wednesday. Evers will then have to decide whether to sign the plan that's largely been stripped of...