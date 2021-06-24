Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

'Traumatized' Britney Spears urges judge to end guardianship

By Laurent BANGUET, Frederic J. BROWN, Ethan Miller, Gilles CLARENNE
Posted by 
AFP
AFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15HP8c_0adk4DQG00
Some adoring Britney Spears fans have launched a "FreeBritney" online campaign /AFP

Britney Spears urged a judge in an emotional hearing Wednesday to end an "abusive" guardianship that gave her father control of her affairs in 2008.

"I just want my life back. It's been 13 years and it's enough," Spears said in the 20-minute address via videolink as diehard fans chanted their support outside the courtroom.

The 39-year-old star's finances and personal life have been largely managed by Jamie Spears since her highly public breakdown more than a decade ago, leading some fans to launch a "FreeBritney" online campaign in recent years.

In a speech where Spears barely stopped to catch her breath, the star said that, under the legal arrangement, she has been prevented from having a contraceptive implant removed, despite wanting more children.

The mother of two said it had left her "traumatized" and "depressed."

"I'm not happy. I can't sleep. I'm so angry. It's insane," she said, adding that she cries every day.

"I truly believe this conservatorship is abusive. I want changes, I deserve changes," Spears pleaded to Judge Brenda Penny.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cvuye_0adk4DQG00
Britney Spears' fans and supporters hold signs as they gather outside the county courthouse in Los Angeles on June 23, 2021 /AFP

The singer has rarely spoken directly about the guardianship but her lawyer Samuel Ingham said in April that Spears wanted to directly address the court, resulting in Wednesday's hearing.

Spears has long had a difficult relationship with her father.

Last year, she filed to remove him from the conservatorship and give sole power over her estate to a financial institution. Her court-appointed lawyer said she was "afraid" of her father.

- 'Too, too much!' -

Devoted Spears fans have long scoured her social media accounts for hints about her well-being, and any sign that she may be eager to throw off the guardianship.

Confidential records published Tuesday by the New York Times said Spears told a court investigator that the conservatorship had "become an oppressive and controlling tool against her" as far back as 2016.

Spears reportedly said the guardianship system had "too much control... Too, too much!" and that she was prevented from making her own decisions on friendships, dating, spending and even the color of her kitchen cabinets.

According to the Times report, Spears told the investigator that she wanted the conservatorship terminated as soon as possible, and that she was "sick of being taken advantage of."

Spears' revelation that the conservatorship is preventing her from removing a contraceptive IUD -- despite her wanting to take authority of her own birth control medication in order to get pregnant -- sparked further outrage from fans and reproductive rights groups online.

"We stand in solidarity with Britney and all women who face reproductive coercion. Your reproductive health is your own -- and no one should make decisions about it for you. #FreeBritney," Planned Parenthood president Alexis McGill Johnson tweeted Wednesday.

Spears is currently responsible for footing the legal bills for both sides -- including the hefty fees charged by the attorneys opposing her in the case.

- 'Embarrassed' -

The controversy surrounding Spears' legal case exploded following the February release of the documentary "Framing Britney Spears," which chronicled her initial mental health struggle and her father's ensuing appointment as her guardian.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LSNOM_0adk4DQG00
Under her father's guardianship, Britney Spears swifly returned to performing, including a Las Vegas residency /GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File

Spears said she was "embarrassed" by her portrayal in the documentary, in which fans say she is essentially being held prisoner and claim she has been sending coded pleas for help.

Following her 2006 divorce from Kevin Federline, and the loss of custody of her children the following year, Spears was snapped by paparazzi, barefoot and shaven-headed, at a gas station.

Under her father's guardianship, Spears swiftly returned to performing. She released three albums, appeared on various television shows and even took up a Las Vegas residency.

But in January 2019 she abruptly announced she was suspending her performances until further notice.

She said her father and associates regularly threaten her.

"If I don't do this, what they tell me to do, enslave me to do, they're gonna punish me," she said.

Spears said doctors forcefully put her on medication that made her feel "drunk" and that she was not even allowed to get changed in privacy or drive her own car.

Jamie Spears' lawyers say he has done an excellent job of managing his daughter's finances.

But a judge ruled in February that both Spears' father and wealth manager Bessemer Trust would oversee the pop star's finances, denying Jamie Spears' bid to keep sole power to delegate investments.

In a statement read in court, a lawyer for Jamie said he was "sorry to hear her in so much pain" and that he loved his daughter "very much."

AFP

AFP

19K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Federline
Person
Britney Spears
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guardianship#Attorneys#Mental Health#Videolink#The New York Times#Planned Parenthood#Bessemer Trust
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesfloydct.com

Britney Spears brother-in-law: Family want 'the best' for her

Britney Spears' brother-in-law has insisted her family only "want the best" for her. The 39-year-old pop star spoke up in court on Wednesday (23.06.21) to brand the conservatorship that has given her father, Jamie Spears, control of her affairs since 2008 "abusive" and accused her other relatives of doing "nothing" to help her but Jamie Watson - who is married to Jamie Lynn Spears - has now spoken up to defend his wife and the rest of the clan.
Celebritiesat40.com

Read Britney Spears' Full Statement On Conservatorship: 'I Am Traumatized'

During the virtual hearing, the pop superstar, 39, shared a 24-minute statement against the legal arrangement that she’s lived under, admitting that she is traumatized by the set-up and wants to sue her family for all that they have caused her. Not only did Spears accuse her family of negligence to her health, but she went on to confess that she has been forced into work, "abused” by a previous therapist and that the control extends to her body as she is prohibited from removing an IUD.
Celebritiesjusticenewsflash.com

Britney Spears latest news – Pop star’s boyfriend Sam Asghari preaches about ‘self-love’ after conservatorship hearing

BRITNEY Spears’ boyfriend Sam Asghari preached about the importance of “self-love” in a social media post days after her conservatorship hearing. “I’m about to do some superhero-type s**t, type workouts so get after it,” he said in an Instagram video posted on Saturday. “Don’t let anything, any distractions take you...
Celebritiesdigitalmarketnews.com

Britney Spears: Star Apologizes To Fans For Lying

Pop megastar Britney Spears has gone ahead and apologized to her fans for not being completely honest with her stay. She had apparently hidden the reality of her conservatorship– stating that she was quite embarrassed at having to share what happened to her. In what has been her first public...
CelebritiesWFMZ-TV Online

Britney Spears 'relaxed and happy' on vacation

Britney Spears is "relaxed and happy" on her vacation in Hawaii. The 39-year-old star - who begged a judge to end her court-ordered conservatorship earlier this week - jetted off to Maui with her boyfriend Sam Asghari, 27, and onlookers revealed she was "giddy and all smiles". A source told...
Celebritieswopular.com

Britney Spears' Dad Jamie Spotted After Star's Conservatorship Hearing

Britney Spears’ father, Jamie Spears, was photographed in public for the first time since his daughter’s bombshell testimony about her conservatorship. Britney Spears' dad Jamie spotted after star's conservatorship hearing. Britney Spears’ father, Jamie Spears, was photographed in public for the first time since his daughter’s bombshell testimony about her...
Hawaii Statehawaiitelegraph.com

Britney Spears enjoying a break in Hawaii

Washington [US], June 26 (ANI): American singer and songwriter Britney Spears is finally relaxing in Hawaii with her boyfriend Sam Asghari after the bombshell court testimony in her conservatorship case. According to TMZ, the 'Toxic' singer and Sam hopped on a private jet recently, touching down in paradise for a...
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Britney Spears turns on alerts with new and suspicious messages

A Britney Spears loves connecting with fans on social media, but her new posts are hard to understand. The legendary 39-year-old star came to Instagram on Tuesday March 23rd to share various posts, all referring to the color red. However, many fans seemed confused by this, given that it did not show red in the posts.
CelebritiesPage Six

Christina Aguilera slams ‘unacceptable’ treatment of Britney Spears

Mouseketeers stick together. Christina Aguilera came out in support of Britney Spears’ ongoing battle against her conservatorship Monday night. “These past few days I’ve been thinking about Britney and everything she is going through,” the statement, posted via Aguilera’s Instagram Story, begins. “It is unacceptable that any woman, or human,...
TV & Videoslatestnewspost.com

Christina Aguilera Throws Support Behind Britney Spears

“It is unacceptable that any woman, or human, wanting to be in control of their own destiny might not be allowed to live life as they wish,” writes Aguilera, in a thread accompanied with a throwback photo of the pair as kids. “To be silenced, ignored, bullied or denied support...