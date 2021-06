Last Week In Bitcoin is a series discussing the events of the previous week that occurred in the Bitcoin industry, covering all the important news and analysis. Despite briefly dipping below $30,000 earlier in the week, the last week has been relatively steady for bitcoin. Although nothing major happened to either give the bitcoin price a boost or to push it off a cliff, the market bounced back with relative ease after briefly dropping just below $29,000 on some exchanges. However, by the weekend, it started climbing again breaching $34,000 by late Sunday evening. Despite recent dips to $30,000 and below, I am still hyper-bullish with my outlook on the months ahead for bitcoin.