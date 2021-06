Popular NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin is always up to something. That seemed like especially the case on Sunday while his car was surrounded by police officers. Hamlin, the driver of the No. 11 Toyota Camry for Joe Gibbs Racing, had a busy weekend at Ponoco Raceway. He and the rest of the drivers in the NASCAR Cup Series took part in a doubleheader on Saturday and Sunday that resulted in wild finishes both days. However, prior to the race on Sunday, Hamlin took a moment to show a group of police officers the interior of his car.