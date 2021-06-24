Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Equity indices trade higher, IT stocks in focus

milwaukeesun.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 24 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices moved up marginally during early hours on Thursday with traders showing buying interest in IT stocks. At 10:15 am, the BSE SP Sensex was up by 189 points or 0.36 per cent at 52,495 while the Nifty 50 ticked higher by 42 points or 0.27 per cent to 15,729.

www.milwaukeesun.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Icici Bank#Bank Of Japan#Reserve Bank Of India#Federal Bank#Ani#The Bse Sp Sensex#Nifty#Fmcg#Tata Consultancy Services#Infosys#Rs 1 517#Jsw Steel#Tata Steel#Axis Bank#Icici Bank#Eicher Motors#Cipla#Adani Ports#Ongc#Asian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Country
India
Country
Japan
News Break
Markets
Related
Energy Industrytribuneledgernews.com

Rising oil prices weigh on Indian rupee

Jun. 28—DUBAI — The Indian rupee fell six paise to 74.26 against the US dollar (20.23 versus the UAE dirham) at the opening of the markets on Monday as rising oil prices weighed on the South Asian currency. The rupee opened at 74.24 against the dollar at the interbank market...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

Indian shares end lower as IT stocks and Reliance drag

BENGALURU, June 28 (Reuters) - Indian shares closed lower on Monday, weighed down by heavyweight information technology stocks and Reliance Industries, with investors showing little reaction to relief measures announced by the country’s finance minister. Benchmark indices snapped their two-day winning streak with the blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index ending...
StocksRTTNews

Sensex, Nifty End Modestly Lower

Indian shares gave up early gains to end modestly lower on Monday, with rising oil prices, mixed signals from Fed officials on the rate outlook and concerns over a spike in coronavirus cases in Asia over the weekend weighing on sentiment. The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex hit as high as...
Businessteletrader.com

Asia-Pacific trades mixed on inflation, COVID fears

Major stock markets in the Asia-Pacific region traded mixed on Monday, as investors looked at how the latest inflation and COVID-19 news will impact the markets. In Australia, a recent surge of Delta coronavirus cases prompted lockdowns in Sydney and the state of Queensland, while a South Korean consortium unveiled it will start making Russia's Sputnik Light COVID vaccines from September. Meanwhile, the Bank of Japan predicted that inflation will likely rise in the second half of 2021.
Marketsalbuquerqueexpress.com

Fitch Solutions maintains Malaysian Ringgit 2021 and 2022 forecast

KUALA LUMPUR, June 28 (Xinhua) -- Fitch Solutions Country Risk and Industry Research (Fitch Solutions) on Monday maintained Malaysian ringgit 2021 and 2022 average exchange rate forecast at MYR4.15/USD (U.S. dollar) and MYR4.10/USD, respectively. The Fitch group unit said in a note that the short-term outlook for the ringgit has...
Stocksthebharatexpressnews.com

Nifty slips below 15,850 dragged by Reliance Industries, TCS

The benchmark Sensex stock index fell 189 points on Monday, dragged down by the heavyweights of the Reliance Industries, TCS and HDFC indexes amid a negative trend in global markets. After hitting a lifetime high of 53,126.73 in the opening session, the 30-stock BSE index finished 189.45 points, or 0.36%...
Stockssamachar-news.com

Sensex, Nifty ends in red, IT and bank stocks lead to losses | Markets News

Indian benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty tumbled after the former dropped by 189 points led by losses in index heavyweights Reliance Industries, TCS, and HDFC amid a negative trend in global markets. After touching a lifetime high of 53,126.73 in the opening session, the 30-share BSE index ended 189.45 points...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Malaysian, Thai stocks lead Southeast Asian markets lower on virus surge

* Indonesian stocks fall to over one-week low * Thai stocks slip for the eighth straight session * Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E * Asian stock markets: tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4 By Soumyajit Saha June 28 (Reuters) - Malaysian and Thai equities led losses across emerging Asian stock markets on Monday, as the two countries increased curbs to fight a region-wide surge in novel coronavirus infections The Malaysian bourse hit its lowest level in over half a year after its daily cases stayed above the government's target, forcing the country to extend movement restrictions that were to end on Monday. "Unfortunately, the extension of the lockdown (in Malaysia) will further diminish the extent of the economic recovery, which is already taking a toll on domestic demand indicators, including private consumption and investment spending," Japan's Mizuho Bank said in a note to clients. Data showed Malaysia's rate of exports growth in May was slower than expected, though it still registered its fourth straight month of double-digit growth. Thai stocks dropped over 1% to their lowest in over a month while also registering their eighth consecutive session in the red. The baht slipped 0.2% but stayed off 13-month lows hit last week. Thailand has announced new restrictions around capital Bangkok to contain its worst coronavirus outbreak. Providing some respite, the country's manufacturing output jumped over 25% in May. However, Bank of Thailand's deputy governor said the economy would return to pre-pandemic levels only in early-2023, impeded by slow tourism sector recovery. . Indonesian markets fell too, declining almost 1%, a day after recording its biggest daily increase in infections ever. The rupiah weakened 0.35%. Indonesian health minister is leading a push for stricter social restrictions, sources told Reuters, after cases nearly tripled in the past month. Bucking the trend, Singapore stocks rose for a fourth straight session, while Taiwan stocks also advanced after the country reported its smallest daily rise in new domestic COVID-19 cases in nearly one and a half months. Meanwhile, most regional currencies weakened against a firm greenback, after softer-than-expected U.S. inflation did not help resolve concerns about a potential tightening of monetary policy by the Federal Reserve. HIGHLIGHTS ** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are up 6.4 basis points at 6.591% ** Singapore's 10-year benchmark yield is up 5.9 basis points at 1.62% Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0642 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDEX STOCKS STOCKS DAILY YTD % DAILY YTD % % % Japan +0.09 -6.71 -0.06 5.84 China -0.03 +1.11 -0.15 3.71 India -0.02 -1.55 -0.13 13.28 Indonesia -0.31 -2.94 -0.89 -0.17 Malaysia +0.07 -3.16 -1.12 -5.22 Philippines -0.20 -1.29 -0.18 -2.83 S.Korea -0.23 -3.90 -0.03 14.91 Singapore -0.10 -1.68 0.25 10.05 Taiwan +0.09 +2.16 0.50 19.40 Thailand -0.28 -6.08 -0.35 8.82 (Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)
Businesskitco.com

Gold SWOT: gold purchases by central banks and ETFs is continuing

The best performing precious metal for the week was palladium, up 6.67%, as platinum group metals bounced back strongly this week from the double-digit losses experienced last week. Gold continued to stabilize after comments from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell indicated that inflation should move back to the 2% target once supply imbalances are resolved. Toward the end of the week, gold edged lower as economic data indicated a recovery is underway.
EconomyBusiness Insider

Australian Market Modestly Lower

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is modestly lower on Tuesday, after ending flat in the previous session, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 staying below the 7,300 level, as traders braced for further updates on a worsening domestic coronavirus situation in some states. Stocks across most sectors are weak with only technology stocks, following their peers on the tech-heavy Nasdaq, providing a boost. The cues from Wall Street overnight were mixed.
WorldBusiness Insider

Asian Markets Mostly Lower Amid COVID-19 Resurgence

(RTTNews) - Asian stock markets are trading mostly lower on Tuesday, following the mixed cues from Wall Street overnight, as traders were nervous about a resurgence of COVID-19 cases in Asia. a spike in coronavirus cases across several markets in the region over the weekend led to lockdowns and restrictions in some areas as well as new travel curbs in some parts of the world. Asian stocks ended on a muted note Monday.
StocksBusiness Insider

Sensex, Nifty Little Changed In Lackluster Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares struggled for direction in early trade on Tuesday as investors fretted about the spread of the more infectious delta variant of the coronavirus and the re-imposition of restrictions in parts of Asia, Europe, South Africa and South America. The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 30 points...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

Indian shares flat as Reliance offsets losses in financial stocks

BENGALURU, June 29 (Reuters) - Indian shares were largely unchanged on Tuesday, as losses in financial stocks were countered by gains in heavyweight Reliance Industries, which was on track to snap a five-day losing streak. By 0356 GMT, the blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.06% at 15,805.10 and...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Indian shares edge lower as tech losses outweigh gains in pharma

BENGALURU, June 28 (Reuters) - Indian shares inched lower on Monday, as losses in information technology stocks outweighed gains in pharmaceuticals, with investors also taking cues from a cautious sentiment in the broader Asian markets amid a lack of domestic triggers. By 0525 GMT, the blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index...
StocksSawf News

“Reliance’s stock could touch Rs 2,350 in July,” said Sanjeev Bhasin.

Sanjeev Bhasin, Director, IIFL Securities, has vast experience in the stock market. Sanjeev Bhasin has been involved in the market for the last 32 years. They keep a close eye on the movements in the markets. Customers of IIFL Securities have been making profits for years with its tips on stocks. On CNBC-Awaaz, Sanjeev Bhasin has now brought the top three conviction picks of earnings during the business day to the audience.
Stocksinvesting.com

Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up 0.43%

Investing.com – Saudi Arabia stocks were higher after the close on Sunday, as gains in the Building & Construction, Industrial Investment and Cement sectors led shares higher. At the close in Saudi Arabia, the Tadawul All Share rose 0.43% to hit a new 5-year high. The best performers of the...
Stocksthebharatexpressnews.com

Sensex, a clever decline driven by losses in Infosys, TCS and Reliance Industries

Indian stock indexes erased intraday gains driven by heavyweight losses in the Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, Reliance Industries, HDFC and HDFC Bank index. Benchmarks opened higher and abandoned gains reflecting the cautious trend in other Asian markets as a spike in coronavirus cases in the region over the weekend hurt investor sentiment as oil hovered around 2 and a half year highs. The Sensex fell as much as 379 points from the day’s high and the Nifty 50 Index hit an intraday low of 15,817.95 after breaking above 15,900 earlier in the session.