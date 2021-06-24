Three ways Trae Young torched Bucks' drop-heavy defense in Hawks' Game 1 win
Trae Young has already proved he is ready for the NBA playoff stage. Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals was just the latest test the Hawks star passed with flying colors. In Atlanta's 116-113 series-opening win over Milwaukee on Wednesday night, Young scored a playoff career-high 48 points and dished out 11 assists. The 22-year-old scored or assisted on 72 of the Hawks' 116 points, including 14 of their last 16 points of the contest, per ESPN Stats and Info.