Three ways Trae Young torched Bucks' drop-heavy defense in Hawks' Game 1 win

By Jordan Greer
Sporting News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrae Young has already proved he is ready for the NBA playoff stage. Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals was just the latest test the Hawks star passed with flying colors. In Atlanta's 116-113 series-opening win over Milwaukee on Wednesday night, Young scored a playoff career-high 48 points and dished out 11 assists. The 22-year-old scored or assisted on 72 of the Hawks' 116 points, including 14 of their last 16 points of the contest, per ESPN Stats and Info.

www.sportingnews.com
