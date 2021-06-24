Abortion: A Woman’s Body, No Man’s land: Political Rhetoric, and 21st-Century Hypocrisy (Part 3 of 8)

Abortion: Matter of Health and Personal Responsibility

Image by H. Hach from Pixabay

Abortion as a Matter of Health

The Health and wellness of mothers are of noteworthy importance. Aborting for Health is one motive that goes without exception in favor of a mother where the value of a mother’s life surely prevails contained by the archetypal civilized modern communities, but conferring to some religious philosophies some mothers may decide on not to abort their unborn child. Except in particular radical religious circumstances, I don’t believe any person within the contemporary custom would disagree that the Mother’s life outweighs the fetuses. Of course, under definite but erratic customary dogma, this may be subject to open dispute.

It is also worth noting that irrespective of the motivation to have an abortion, later carries its own risks of complications such as Infection or sepsis, Damage to the cervix, scarring of the uterine lining, Perforation of the uterus, damage to other organs, and in extreme situation Death.

Abortion as a Responsibility Detour

Maternity is one of the most rewarding experiences in a woman’s life, but concomitantly physically, psychologically, and socially burdensome. No question that the person who can describe the experience of gravidness is somebody who has been pregnant in her lifetime.

Intimacy and sex are part of human life, instinctively fulfilling, and without, there would be no existence. Although, with it emanates definite responsibilities not only for the mother but also the father, family, the community around the female. Those responsibilities begin within woman’s principle values and work outward thru building the social ideals block by block taking into account all the factors that treasure a person’s doctrines based on which an individual decides how to conceptualize where to stand on the continuum along with the philosophy of abortion within that communal she is inherent in.

To keep the conflict of attitude to the slightest, the spectrum of social ethics by which the mother conquers need to be kept as trivial as probable and every single constituent within the said continuum, be female or male, pregnant or not pregnant become accustomed to what is universally conventional to the community they live in. Even so, still, there will be no perfect scenario, but societal standards are factors that individualistically influence how abortion is professed among communities and prized, such as politics, religion, culture. Thus, in a given society, indefinite determining factors exist by which together they frame the common norms to the customary values determined by a profile of shared characteristics contained by the individual constituency.

The tendency for sub-segregation of an assembly of people based on their variances of attitudes will trigger tension. Let’s say, as I touched briefly before, even among more or less conventional mothers there will in due course be a cluster that would be inclined to have an elective abortion before 1st trimester of pregnancy, but others may well reject to go through abortion even for life-threatening scenarios. Such a discrepancy of attitude is further noteworthy as the communities grow, and the larger the population sample, the more the diversity of citizens.

Greater diversity means striking metamorphoses to work through, and that grander differences serve as the political bigotry. That is why passing legislation on a large-scale similar to federal Government is exasperating to recognize and compelling the entire nation to adapt is predestined to nosedive and rebound, something that we see in the news on a daily basis.

Follow me for the next part!

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.