Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dr. Adam Tabriz

Abortion: A Woman’s Body, No Man’s land: Political Rhetoric, and 21st-Century Hypocrisy (Part 3 of 8)

Posted by 
Dr. Adam Tabriz
Dr. Adam Tabriz
 18 days ago

Abortion: Matter of Health and Personal Responsibility

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1atVaQ_0adk30vR00
Image by H. Hach from Pixabay

Abortion as a Matter of Health

The Health and wellness of mothers are of noteworthy importance. Aborting for Health is one motive that goes without exception in favor of a mother where the value of a mother’s life surely prevails contained by the archetypal civilized modern communities, but conferring to some religious philosophies some mothers may decide on not to abort their unborn child. Except in particular radical religious circumstances, I don’t believe any person within the contemporary custom would disagree that the Mother’s life outweighs the fetuses. Of course, under definite but erratic customary dogma, this may be subject to open dispute.

It is also worth noting that irrespective of the motivation to have an abortion, later carries its own risks of complications such as Infection or sepsis, Damage to the cervix, scarring of the uterine lining, Perforation of the uterus, damage to other organs, and in extreme situation Death.

Abortion as a Responsibility Detour

Maternity is one of the most rewarding experiences in a woman’s life, but concomitantly physically, psychologically, and socially burdensome. No question that the person who can describe the experience of gravidness is somebody who has been pregnant in her lifetime.

Intimacy and sex are part of human life, instinctively fulfilling, and without, there would be no existence. Although, with it emanates definite responsibilities not only for the mother but also the father, family, the community around the female. Those responsibilities begin within woman’s principle values and work outward thru building the social ideals block by block taking into account all the factors that treasure a person’s doctrines based on which an individual decides how to conceptualize where to stand on the continuum along with the philosophy of abortion within that communal she is inherent in.

To keep the conflict of attitude to the slightest, the spectrum of social ethics by which the mother conquers need to be kept as trivial as probable and every single constituent within the said continuum, be female or male, pregnant or not pregnant become accustomed to what is universally conventional to the community they live in. Even so, still, there will be no perfect scenario, but societal standards are factors that individualistically influence how abortion is professed among communities and prized, such as politics, religion, culture. Thus, in a given society, indefinite determining factors exist by which together they frame the common norms to the customary values determined by a profile of shared characteristics contained by the individual constituency.

The tendency for sub-segregation of an assembly of people based on their variances of attitudes will trigger tension. Let’s say, as I touched briefly before, even among more or less conventional mothers there will in due course be a cluster that would be inclined to have an elective abortion before 1st trimester of pregnancy, but others may well reject to go through abortion even for life-threatening scenarios. Such a discrepancy of attitude is further noteworthy as the communities grow, and the larger the population sample, the more the diversity of citizens.

Greater diversity means striking metamorphoses to work through, and that grander differences serve as the political bigotry. That is why passing legislation on a large-scale similar to federal Government is exasperating to recognize and compelling the entire nation to adapt is predestined to nosedive and rebound, something that we see in the news on a daily basis.

Follow me for the next part!

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Dr. Adam Tabriz

Dr. Adam Tabriz

San Francisco, CA
237
Followers
133
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

Adam Tabriz is a Physician, Writer, Entrepreneur, and public health policy, expert. He is an advocate for Personal liberty. The combination of his experience and expertise underlines his passion for advocating true “Personalized Healthcare” and “Healthcare without Borders.” His favorite slogan is: “Peace of mind would come to all people through the universal respect for the basic human rights of everyone”

 https://www.adamtabrizmd.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics#Part 3#Rhetoric#Pixabay Abortion#Newsbreak#Creator Program
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Pregnancy
News Break
Women's Health
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

Roman Catholic church frequented by Biden will let anyone receive Communion amid abortion controversy

A Washington, D.C., church frequented by President Biden says it won't get involved in what it describes as "a political issue" over Communion. The Holy Trinity Catholic Church in the city's Georgetown neighborhood, which Biden has attended several times since taking office, said Wednesday it will not deny the Eucharist to the president over his abortion stance or "anyone else who presents themselves."
ReligionWashington Post

I’m a gay, Christian pediatrician and have no doubt: Jesus would reject anti-trans laws

Terrance Weeden is a pediatrician who provides medical care to adolescents and young adults of all gender identities, gender expressions and sexual orientations in Chicago. “What would Jesus do?” This slogan has been used by Christians for decades, serving as a reminder to act in the way Jesus did (and would today) by showing love, mercy, compassion and kindness. When I was a child, this phrase was meaningful to me as I struggled to reconcile my Christianity with my sexuality. I tried to “pray the gay away” while taking comfort in the knowledge that Jesus would love me as I was.
ReligionPosted by
@LockerRoom

Struggling to Understand the New Woke Religion?

James M. Patterson, associate professor of politics at Ave Maria University, has offered up the best explainer on “wokeness” as a new religion. Patterson’s piece appears in the Summer 2021 issue of National Affairs. It’s a must-read and particularly so if you struggling to understand woke logic, which he argues is a religious movement wrapped in hierarchies, ritual cleansing, and state and corporate power.
Posted by
Dr. Adam Tabriz

Melting pot State of Immigration

The Distorted Metaphoric Account of Endowing Societal Homogeneity. For centuries from the advent of Adam and Eve or the ascent of Homo Sapiens, the modern human has been eagerly searching for ways to live in harmony with fellow species while maintaining his dominance and security. To attain such posture, over the centuries, he had to learn anew, yet a fundamental skill. A social skill that is not unique to humanity but sure is much more sophisticated in erect mammalian. Because human beings carry a trait unique for their own lineage, hence called “greed” or for those with religious commitments — “satanic.” Of course, by taking it into account, humans had to find that one collective common terra firma to endure and cherish the inherently self-deceptive needs or simply fight it within individual selves. Through generations, the contraption of consolidation, bundling of ideas, and profiling under commonly shared traits like race, color, geographic location, language, and religion became more attractive and stylish to modern humanity.
Religionresilience.org

Wisdom Traditions, Science and the Search for Meaning

Jeremy Lent has taken on an audacious task for himself – synthesizing what he calls the “cognitive history of humanity.” His 2017 book The Patterning Instinct integrates a vast academic and scientific literature to describe humanity’s search for meaning. This “archaeological exploration of the mind,” ranging from hunter-gatherers to early...

Comments / 0

Community Policy