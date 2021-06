The coronavirus pandemic complicated many facets of life over the past year, but it slowed down one especially important undertaking: the 2020 census. That’s especially significant for upcoming elections because it has dramatically shortened the redistricting process, or the amount of time states have to draw new state legislative and congressional district lines. Typically, apportionment data is released at the end of the census year, but this time it slid from late December 2020 to April 26, and the delivery of in-depth redistricting data has now been pushed back to mid-to-late August.