SCHENECTADY — Touring Broadway will be on the road back to Proctors soon and in preparation, sales for season ticket packages have returned. Proctors’ schedule of touring Broadway shows includes some titles from the shortened 2019-20 season as well six from sidelined 20-21 season. Those six – as well as a show from Capital Repertory Theatre - compose the new KeyBank “Broadway is Back” at Proctors Series: The Prom (March 1-6, 2022); My Fair Lady (May 17-22, 2022); Harper Lee's To Kill a Mockingbird (June 14-19, 2022); Mean Girls (June 28-July 3, 2022); Hadestown (Feb. 28-March 5, 2023) ; Pretty Woman (dates to be announced).