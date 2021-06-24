Cancel
ELLA'S FLATS® Launches in Hundreds of Publix in South Florida

By PRWeb
 5 days ago

NAPLES, Fla. (PRWEB) June 23, 2021. ELLA’S FLATS®, the whole food meal and snack that fits into every lifestyle, announces the launch of its Sesame and Everything flavors in 300 Publix in South Florida. This marks the fourth top grocer in the country carrying these offerings and continues the brand’s reach to customers who enjoy a healthier way of eating and who love to discover new scrumptious, versatile and convenient foods to share with family and friends.

