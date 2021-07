Body Joe Flores, age 79, formerly of Archer City, went to be with the Lord on June 20, at his daughter’s residence in Raymondville, Mo. Services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 24, at Aulds Funeral Home of Archer City with Bobby Dean, Pastor of First Christian Church of Archer City, officiating. Interment will follow in Restland Cemetery in Olney, under the direction of Aulds Funeral Home.