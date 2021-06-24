The Board of Supervisors has approved a budget—but difficult decisions still lie ahead.

Christopher Neely here, thinking about all the money governments have to manage in order to make things work. A constant refrain during the Covid-19 public health crisis was how the shuttering of entire economies would impact government spending and public programs. In Monterey County, as elsewhere, hotel and sales tax revenue condensed to a trickle and governments had to dig into emergency reserves to fund pandemic mitigation efforts while they waited for federal and state relief dollars. All of this created unusual budget processes as governments debated spending for fiscal year 2021-22.