The Dow Jones make struggle to keep pace with the Nasdaq 100 as value stocks lose their shine. The DAX 30 awaits data that will offer useful insight into the German economy. The Dow Jones has forfeited its leadership position among the US indices as value stocks lose their shine amid slipping US Treasury yields. Rising yields had proved troublesome for technology stocks with stretched valuations, but the pendulum has since swung back in favor of the tech sector which may leave the Dow Jones in a comparatively weak position – a theme already evidenced by its price chart.