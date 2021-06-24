Cancel
Cannes Film Festival Jury Counts Five Women Including Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mati Diop & More

By Anthony D'Alessandro
Deadline
 5 days ago

The 74th Cannes Film Festival has unveiled its jury which includes five women; a majority in the nine-person group including President Spike Lee. The jury includes French-Senegalese actor-director Mati Diop whose 2019 movie Atlantics took home the Grand Prix from the festival; Crazy Heart Oscar nominated actress Maggie Gyllenhaal, French Inglorious Basterds actress Mélanie Laurent, Austrian filmmaker Jessica Hausner and French singer Mylène Farmer.

deadline.com
