The hosts for the first LEGO CON event have been revealed with some returning and fresh faces ready to bring us the latest from the digital brick-based convention. Those familiar with the original LEGO MASTERS series from the UK might be familiar with the first host as Melvin Odoom returns to bring us the latest and greatest from LEGO CON. The presenter last appeared in the LEGO Super Mario Championship and will hopefully bring the same energy and antics to the show.