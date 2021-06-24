Cameron Payne shows that the Thunder’s bust is the Suns’ boom

Cameron Payne of the Phoenix Suns came a long way to earn a job that would put him in Nikola Jokic’s crosshairs during a second-round elimination game. Not too long ago, Payne could scarcely have dreamed that he’d have the honor of getting clobbered by an MVP without first ambushing someone in a darkened alley. Before he became the guy who was wiped out by an ornery Jokic, Payne spent most of his career as a chronically injured backup guard riding the dwindling momentum of regrettable draft hype. If you start with a narrowed focus on that draft pedigree—Payne was taken 14th overall in 2015, one pick after teammate and ascending superstar Devin Booker—and flash all the way forward to now, that he is an 18-minute-a-night caretaker stashed behind two ball-dominant, high-usage guards, and whose most notable contribution to a playoff run so far involves eating Jokic’s sweaty elbow meat, might register as a mild disappointment. But if you chart his path through the league a little more carefully, that he is playing valuable rotation minutes on a conference finalist starts to look like a minor miracle.