NBA

Cameron Payne shows that the Thunder’s bust is the Suns’ boom

Murray Ledger & Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(TNS) — Tuesday night began with bad lottery luck for the Thunder. The pongs pinged OKC’s draft hopes — the Thunder was handed the sixth and 18th picks, when two top-five picks were possible and one top-five pick was probable. Tuesday night ended with the Thunder’s 2015 first-round draft pick,...

www.murrayledger.com
NBAdefector.com

Cameron Payne Worked Hard To Arrive At The Point Of Nikola Jokic’s Surrender

Cameron Payne of the Phoenix Suns came a long way to earn a job that would put him in Nikola Jokic’s crosshairs during a second-round elimination game. Not too long ago, Payne could scarcely have dreamed that he’d have the honor of getting clobbered by an MVP without first ambushing someone in a darkened alley. Before he became the guy who was wiped out by an ornery Jokic, Payne spent most of his career as a chronically injured backup guard riding the dwindling momentum of regrettable draft hype. If you start with a narrowed focus on that draft pedigree—Payne was taken 14th overall in 2015, one pick after teammate and ascending superstar Devin Booker—and flash all the way forward to now, that he is an 18-minute-a-night caretaker stashed behind two ball-dominant, high-usage guards, and whose most notable contribution to a playoff run so far involves eating Jokic’s sweaty elbow meat, might register as a mild disappointment. But if you chart his path through the league a little more carefully, that he is playing valuable rotation minutes on a conference finalist starts to look like a minor miracle.
NBAtheclevelandamerican.com

MGP Nicola Jogic is sent off after Suns’ Cameron Payne is severely beaten

The NBA’s Most Valuable Player, on the verge of eliminating the Denver Nuggets from the playoffs Nicola Jogic, Was eliminated with a clear 2 foul from Sunday night’s game after taking a wild swing in despair against the Phoenix Suns point guard, Cameron Payne. After a lengthy scrutiny, the Joachim...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA Insider Has Update On Cameron Payne For Suns-Clippers Game 4

The Phoenix Suns will reportedly get a major boost ahead of tonight’s Game 4 matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers. After suffering a left ankle injury in the first quarter of Game 3, backup point guard Cameron Payne was forced to leave the contest with just two points through four minutes of play. He would not return later in the game.
NBAPosted by
Times Leader

Major Payne: Suns guard rebuilds career in the desert

PHOENIX (AP) — Even in today’s high-scoring NBA game, the dizzying pace of the Phoenix Suns point guard Cameron Payne stands out. He’s just 6-foot-1, but has wiry strength and as soon as he gets the basketball, he’s off and sprinting down. It might be a pass. It could be driving lay-up. And if he shoots one of his unorthodox, left-handed 3-point heaves, the shot goes in more often than it looks like it should.
NBACelticsBlog

With Kemba gone, Cameron Payne, TJ McConnell our top targets

1. Cameron Payne has been excellent for Suns. EXCELLENT. They can't easily re-sign him: CP3 is a free agent too. 2. TJ McConnell. Longer shot. Lakers will make big push. They usually get their guy. Pacers will want to re-sign. But wow: he'd be great. 3. Cap space:. a. Hard...
Posted by
FlurrySports

Can Cameron Payne Be as Good as Chris Paul?

It all started in Game 1 of the first-round series between the Phoenix Suns and the Los Angeles Lakers. It was late in the third, and Suns point guard Chris Paul was laboring, just trying to get through the game. He would end up playing 36 minutes, and they were all hard-fought. Paul had suffered a “stinger” earlier in the game. Well, ultimately, the Suns won the game versus the defending champions, 99-90. The final buzzer hadn’t sounded yet when Twitter, and the rest of social media, were buzzing about the Chris Paul injury woes. Well, he ended up struggling with the injury for the rest of the series. To get by the defending champs, back-up point guard Cameron Payne needed to step up.
NBACBS Sports

Suns' Cameron Payne: Scores 11 with nine dimes in start

Payne had 11 points (5-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt), nine assists, three rebounds, one steal and one block in Sunday's Game 1 win over the Clippers. Making a spot start with Chris Paul in COVID-19 protocols, Payne took advantage of the increased role, nearly notching a double-double and finishing as a plus-14 in his 29 minutes of action. When Paul is available, Payne typically plays 15-to-20 minutes off the bench, but the journeyman has been an important rotation piece for the Suns, who have now won eight consecutive games. In Round 1 against the Lakers, Payne scored in double figures in Games 2, 3, 4 and 5, but he was quieter during Phoenix's four-game sweep of the Nuggets in the Western Conference Semifinals (6.8 PPG, 42.3% FG, 3-of-10 3Pt). If Paul remains out for Tuesday's Game 2, expect Payne to make another start at point guard.
NBAbrightsideofthesun.com

COTS2: Inside the Suns - Topics: Cameron Payne, E’Twaun Moore and LAC comeback concerns

Welcome to ‘Inside the Suns’, your weekly deep down analysis of the current Suns team as well as a peak at Suns teams throughout history in this week. In this weekly article, we focus on you the community to tease out the good and bad of the Suns who finished the 2021 regular season with a 51-21 record to earn the 2nd seed in the Western Conference playoffs. They defeated the defending World Champion Lakers 4-2 in the first round and then swept the Denver Nuggets 4-0 in their second round playoff series. The Suns are currently leading the Los Angeles Clippers 2-0 in the Western Conference Finals after playing the first two games without future Hall of Fame point guard Chris Paul.
tucsonpost.com

Suns PG Cameron Payne exits Game 3 with ankle injury

Phoenix Suns backup guard Cameron Payne left Game 3 of the Western Conference finals with a left ankle injury late in the second quarter Thursday. The team announced before the start of the second half that Payne would not return. He had two points and one assist in four minutes before being ruled out of the contest against the host Los Angeles Clippers.
NBACBS Sports

Suns' Cameron Payne: Scores game-high 29 points

Payne mustered 29 points (12-24 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine assists, two steals, two blocks and a rebound across 37 minutes in Tuesday's Game 2 win over the Clippers. Payne has dished out nine dimes in both games during the current series, but his offensive output in this one came out of nowhere -- he finished as the team's top scorer despite sharing the court with names such as Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton, two players that also delivered impressive performances in this game. Payne is expected to move back to the bench as soon as Chris Paul (COVID-19) is eligible to return, which might be as soon as Game 3, but there's no question he's performed better than anyone would've expected.
NBACBS Sports

Suns' Cameron Payne: Set for move back to bench

Payne will likely return to the bench for Thursday's Game 3 against the Clippers, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports. With Chris Paul set to make his return after missing Games 1 and 2, Payne will almost certainly head back to the reserve role that he's held for most of the season. Payne filled in admirably for the future Hall of Famer, going for 11 points and nine assists in Game 1 before breaking out with 29 points (12-24 FG), nine assists, two steals and two blocks in Tuesday's Game 2 victory. While Payne has played an integral part in the Suns' playoff run, he'll likely see his minutes drop back into the 15-to-20 range Thursday, assuming Paul isn't facing any restrictions.
NBAboxden.com

Should the Suns start Payne in front of cp3

You're not wrong from a casual fan perspective. But for what you saying we would need more facts. Only the team knows his true health. If he was not healthy they wouldn't put him out there with Payne playing well. Lets see how he does next game. 4 hrs ago.
NBACBS Sports

Suns' Cameron Payne: Won't return to Game 3

Payne (ankle) will not return to Game 3 against the Clippers on Thursday. Payne was available for just four minutes in Game 3 before he suffered an ankle injury that forced to limp to the locker room. It's unfortunate timing for the 26-year-old point guard, who had just had the game of his life in Game 2 when he went off for 29 points and nine assists.